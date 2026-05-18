Taylor Swift Wears Elizabeth Taylor's Opal Jewelry to a Brooklyn Wedding with Travis Kelce

Swift attended a Brooklyn wedding this weekend and modeled opal-and-crystal jewelry that used to belong to Elizabeth Taylor, the late actress and style icon.

Taylor Swift had some fancy jewels when she attended a Brooklyn wedding this weekend, modeling gems that used to belong to Elizabeth Taylor . The singer donned opal-and-crystal jewelry from the Darlene de Sedle collection, which includes chandelier earrings, two bracelets, and a ring.

The set had previously belonged to the late actress and has a history of being sold at auction. Swift wore the Cleopatra star's opal jewelry along with a gray summer dress and gold heels. The sports agent who purchased the set is believed to be working with Swift's fiancé, Travis Kelce.

Last month, there were rumors that Swift might incorporate some of Taylor's jewels into her wedding attire, and her wedding band could be from Kindred Lubeck, the same jeweler who made her engagement ring





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