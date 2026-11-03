Taylor Swift was like a politican campaigning for an Oscar at New York ‘Toy Story 5’ screening

The “Shake It Off” singer was hugging babies and schmoozing journos as she hopes to nab her first Academy Award nomination — and win.

Swift was spotted packing on the schmooze at an all-guild screening and Q&A of “ Toy Story 5” at Disney’s downtown Manhattan offices Sunday afternoon. A spy told Page Six the “Bad Blood” singer even followed politics’ long-standing tradition of hugging babies during campaign season.

“She stayed and talked to every single person and allowed selfies and signed autographs,” another attendee added. A spy described Taylor Swift as “adorable” hugging kids at NYC “Toy Story 5” screening and Q&A over the weekend . The singer made a surprise appearance at Disney’s downtown Manhattan offices Nov. 1 for the event. The love didn’t end at the babies.

Also read Taylor Swift Reveals Friendship With Abigail Anderson at Toy Story 5 Event

We hear Swift was chummy with the journos in the room, including veteran New York scribe Michael Musto, who, “I got to greet Taylor Swift and couldn’t shake-shake-shake-shake-shake off the experience,” in an Instagram post. He also gushed how Swift complimented his sweater and told him it was nice to see him again. He described the singer as “sweeter than shoofly pie.

” Swift hopes to nab her first Academy Award nomination — and win — for Best Original Song with “I Knew It, I Knew You. ” Swift is on the campaign trail in the hopes to win an Oscar for Best Original Song for “I Knew It, I Knew You” from the animated film. It would be Swift’s first Academy Award nomination. The singer is shown here at the movie’s Los Angeles premiere in June.

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She even let the room in on life with hubby Travis Kelce, byDuring the Q&A, she opened up about her and BFF Abigail Anderson’s proclivity for “talk in ‘Napoleon Dynamite’ voices. ” She and Anderson, whom she met when they were both teenagers, “still do this” impression and their “husbands have to put up with” it, she revealed. Perhaps Swift will pull out her Dynamite impression during her acceptance speech should she scoop up an Oscar win.

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Thanks for reading our community guidelines. Don't forget, freedom of speech is not the freedom of reach! A spy described Taylor Swift as"adorable" hugging kids at NYC"Toy Story 5" screening and Q&A over the weekend . The singer made a surprise appearance at Disney's downtown Manhattan offices Nov. 1 for the event.

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Swift is on the campaign trail in the hopes to win an Oscar for Best Original Song for"I Knew It, I Knew You" from the animated film. It would be Swift's first Academy Award nomination. The singer is shown here at the movie's Los Angeles premiere in June.