Taylor Swift Unveils Acoustic and Piano Versions of 'I Knew It, I Knew You' from 'Toy Story 5' Soundtrack

Pop superstar Taylor Swift has released new acoustic and piano versions of her song 'I Knew It, I Knew You' from the upcoming 'Toy Story 5' soundtrack. The song, written from Jessie's perspective, explores the cowgirl toy's memories and relationships as the beloved toys face new challenges in the modern world.

Taylor Swift , the 36-year-old pop sensation, has released acoustic and piano version s of her new song ' I Knew It , I Knew You ' from the upcoming ' Toy Story 5 ' soundtrack.

Fans can now stream or purchase these versions via Apple Music or her official website. The song, written from Jessie's perspective, delves into the cowgirl toy's memories with Woody and her rekindled romance with Buzz Lightyear as they embark on new adventures. Swift expressed her excitement about creating music for Jessie and her lifelong love for the Toy Story franchise.

The film, featuring Tom Hanks and Tim Allen reprising their roles as Woody and Buzz, along with Joan Cusack as Jessie, is set to hit theaters on June 19, with the soundtrack releasing simultaneously. In 'Toy Story 5,' the beloved toys face new challenges as technology and tablets vie for the attention of today's children





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Taylor Swift Toy Story 5 I Knew It I Knew You Acoustic Version Piano Version Jessie Woody Buzz Lightyear

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