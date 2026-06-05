The City That Never Sleeps is about to have a “Cruel Summer.” Pop superstar Taylor Swift’s wedding to Travis Kelce in the iconic Madison Square Garden will add another bash to a Big Apple summer al…

Pop superstar Taylor Swift ’s wedding to Travis Kelce in the iconic Madison Square Garden will add another bash to a Big Apple summer already jam-packed with mega-events.

The “Blank Space” singer’s nuptials expected over the July 4th holiday weekend will be stacked on top of the 2026 FIFA World Cup and celebrations for America’s 250th anniversary of independence, including the Sail250 maritime gathering. City officials, especially within the NYPD, already spent months bracing for the logistical and security challenges from a crush of events – and then T-Swift and her lovable lunkhead Kelce, both 36, decided to turn MSG into their wedding venue, a planRumors that the “Welcome to New York” songstress and Kansas City Chiefs tight end would tie the knot in New York have swirled for weeks.

Page Six reported in April thatto New York’s state budget to help provide security for the pair’s anticipated union in the Big Apple, but ultimately scrapped it. The expected swarm of tourists for the summer slate has already prompted officials to take a slew of drastic steps.unpopular transit maneuvers The difficulty of ensuring the back-to-back-to-back-to-back events, including the Fourth of July, would be safe eventually prompted Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch to take the extraordinary step of calling on rank-and-file cops to work 12-hour shifts.

As Tisch rattled off the events during a City Council hearing Monday, she cheekily included “potentially Taylor Swift’s wedding. ”But the power couple’s camp has been told they shouldn’t expect any streets to be closed down and that they would have to pay for their own security, sources told The Post. City officials read the riot act to representatives for Swift and Kelce during a recent meeting about the pair’s potential wedding plans, the sources said.

The “Lover” singer, who has a pad in Tribeca, and Kelce were spotted several times around the city last month, dining at spots like Or’esh and Via Carota. Swift has performed at Madison Square Garden eight times, once for 2009’s “Fearless” tour, twice for “Speak Now,” and four times for the Z100 Jingle Ball.

But her decision to tie the knot at MSG might raise eyebrows with hardcore Knicks fans as she turned up with Kelce during Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals in Cleveland on May 23 —A source said “privacy was of number one importance to them both” when it came to picking a place for the high-profile occasion. The source added that the potential plan would involve guests being transported to the venue on blacked-out buses and taking advantage of MSG’s multiple entrances and highly secure infrastructure.

Perhaps tellingly, the venue has no events from June 29 through July 6. But sources generally said they didn’t know the exact layout for the event, although they noted several hundred people can fit on the floor, provided the seats are taken out.

“If you have billions you can transform the space into a wedding venue,” the source said. Another source resorted to bitter sarcasm while venting about the demands the wedding will place on the NYPD.

“Of all the critical events in NYC this year – this is the only one that matters,” the source railed. “Totally ignorant of resources already stretched thin by Sail250, FIFA and general summer violence reduction. Cops on 12-hour tours working . Take the show somewhere else, please. ”





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