Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Face Neighbor Dispute Over Ohio Mansion as Chiefs Win

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are dealing with neighbor objections to landscaping at their new Ohio lakefront property while navigating NFL season demands. The couple, married in July, also appeared stony-faced after the Chiefs beat the Jets 35-12.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are facing a neighbor dispute over landscaping plans for their new Ohio lakefront mansion, even as the couple tries to make the property their permanent residence.

The home was purchased in March, and another community meeting is scheduled to discuss the landscaping plans. The situation has reportedly been blown out of proportion, according to one anonymous neighbor who spoke out in support of the couple. I think they are excited. I think it is great, the neighbor said.

Also read Taylor Swift Brings Familiar Face to Chiefs Game as Travis Kelce Hits Major Milestone

Neighbor Defends Ohio Mansion Plans

I do not think people are angry. The same neighbor claimed only the people on either side of the property object. I think it is just the neighbors on either side who object. I do not know why they object, they have done a really nice job fixing up the house, the source added.

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That neighbor reportedly reached out to community members hoping to get everyone on the same page and make sure the newlyweds would not walk away with a negative impression. We do not want them to feel unwelcome, they explained. The rest of the neighborhood will absolutely be supportive. Everyone else has been excited.

Sources previously said both Kelce and Swift tried to keep the peace. The last thing they wanted was to have any sort of friction with their neighbors, an insider said. They have tried so hard to make sure people would be happy. But if it cannot be resolved and it turns out people are just intent on being hateful towards them, it is conceivable that they would give up and sell the place, the insider added.

Swift Frustrated by Busy NFL Season

The neighbor drama is yet another frustration for Swift, who reportedly has found the beginning of the NFL season hard to deal with. She is frustrated because football is taking up so much of his time, he works overtime, causing them to not see each other a ton, and she would like more, a source previously told the outlet. Travis being in training camp has meant she has had to go out alone.

They do not see each other every single day, but they see each other every single week, they are very dedicated to that. However, the report indicated the two had prepared for this and agreed to make it work. They just deal with it, the insider noted. They know they both have massive careers, and they love what they do, so they give each other freedom.

She knew he would be at practice after they got married. She knew the honeymoon would be short so she cannot complain at all, and she does not want to guilt Travis, the source continued. That is not her deal, she never shames or complains. She wants to support him so he can do his best this season.

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Chiefs Game Day and Vintage Cars

On Sunday, Swift and Kelce were spotted leaving Arrowhead Stadium looking stony-faced after the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the New York Jets 35-12 in Kansas City, Missouri. Kelce, 37, was behind the wheel of a cream-colored Cadillac with his wife riding shotgun. The vintage car is just the latest ride that car collector Travis has been spotted driving. The NFL star even paid tribute to his love of vintage vehicles at his July wedding to Taylor.

A 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle SS convertible was reportedly displayed at the couple's Madison Square Garden reception, complete with a custom license plate reading JST and T MRD. In a sweet nod to the early days of their romance, the car was the same model the couple were seen driving away from Taylor's first Kansas City Chiefs game in September 2023, their first public date.

For her latest appearance at a Chiefs game, Taylor, 36, teamed her red Tommy Hilfiger sweater with a gold 87 necklace in honor of her husband's jersey number. She was joined by her mom Andrea, who also supported Travis with a shirt that read Karma is the guy on the Chiefs, in tribute to her daughter's famous lyric.

Also at Sunday's game was model Karlie Kloss, marking the first time the friends have been spotted in public together since 2018 and putting to an end rumors of a falling out. The duo, who were once attached at the hip before the rumors swirled, looked to be on good terms as they sat side by side in an executive suite. In recent months, the pair had taken steps to strengthen their friendship.

Karlie and her husband Joshua Kushner attended Taylor and Travis's wedding over the summer. The model was photographed in New York City heading to the arena, wearing a glamorous gold gown. Neither Taylor nor Travis has publicly commented on the neighbor dispute or the reports about Swift's frustration with the NFL season.