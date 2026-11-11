Taylor Swift to Receive Sherry Lansing Leadership Award at Academy Museum Gala

At the 6th annual Academy Museum Gala, singer Taylor Swift will be honored with the Sherry Lansing Leadership Award, recognizing her ownership of her work and influence on women in entertainment.

Taylor Swift will add another prestigious award to her collection later this year when she receives the Sherry Lansing Leadership Award during the 6th Annual Academy Museum Gala held on Oct. 17, 2026, at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles. The ceremony will also feature a special presentation by director Greta Gerwig, who will hand the award to the singer.

Sherry Lansing Leadership Award Highlights

The Sherry Lansing Leadership Award, named after the former head CEO of Paramount Pictures, honors trailblazers and philanthropists who have shaped entertainment and media. Past recipients include Adele, Gwyneth Paltrow, Charlize Theron, Reese Witherspoon, Barbra Streisand, and Meryl Streep. The award celebrates individuals who demonstrate both artistic excellence and a commitment to giving back.

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Swift's Influence on the Music Industry

Maer Roshan, editor‑in‑chief of the Academy Museum, praised Swift's career, stating, 'Taylor Swift took on an industry that has long underestimated women and won on every front. She reclaimed her catalog, set new terms for the artists who follow her, and became the most popular musician in the world while helping scores of other artists along the way.'

According to Roshan, Swift has paved the way for women in music by owning her work and career. He added that her generosity and commitment to philanthropy make her an extraordinary talent and a remarkable role model.

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Presentation by Greta Gerwig

Director Greta Gerwig, who has been a longtime friend of Swift, will present the award. The two women were recently spotted dining together in New York, and Gerwig has publicly spoken about Swift's impact on the industry. Her presence at the gala is expected to draw attention to Swift's achievements and the award's significance.

Impact and Future Plans

Receiving the Sherry Lansing Leadership Award will further cement Swift's status as a leading figure in entertainment. The honor acknowledges her business acumen and her advocacy for artists' rights, reinforcing her influence on future generations. It also highlights her philanthropic efforts and commitment to encouraging gender equality in the music world.

The Academy Museum Gala will feature other presentations and performances, and it will serve as a platform for celebrating creative leaders who have reshaped media conventions. The award ceremony will conclude with a keynote address from the museum's leadership and a reflection on the evolving landscape of music ownership and female empowerment.