Taylor Swift to Perform at CMAs for the First Time in 13 Years

Taylor Swift will appear on the CMA Awards as a performer for the first time since she sang 'Red' on the program 13 years ago.

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No information was given about what Swift will perform on the show, although it’s a good bet it will consist partly or wholly of her nominated song, “I Knew it, I Knew You,” her contribution to the Disney/Pixar film “Toy Story 5. ” Her previous appearance on the show came in 2013, when she received the Pinnacle Award and performed the song “Red” with Vince Gill and Alison Krauss.

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This year marks the 20th anniversary of her first appearance at the CMA Awards, shortly after the release of her self-titled debut album. Her first win came in 2007, when she won the Horizon Award as the CMA’s choice for the best new artist. In 2009, she became the youngest artist ever to win the top prize at the awards, Entertainer of the Year.

With the release of “1989” in 2015, Swift declared she was picking a lane between pop and country, and pop had won out, although she did not burn any bridges with the country community. The release of “I Knew It, I Knew You” marked her first brand new song in more than a decade to be marketed as a country song — and to make it to No. 1 at country radio format — although she had dabbled in the genre in the intervening years with album tracks like “Betty” and a vault track duet with Chris Stapleton, “I Bet You Think About Me.

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”Selena Gomez and Demi Lovato Recreate ‘Princess Protection Program’ Poster in New Rare Beauty Campaign The show airs from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday from 8-11 p.m. ET/PT on ABC and Disney+, with next-day streaming availability on Hulu. Other performers already announced for the Lainey Wilson-hosted 60th annual CMA Awards include leading nominee Ella Langley, Cody Johnson, Miranda Lambert, Tim McGraw, Kacey Musgraves, The Red Clay Strays, Zach Top, Tucker Wetmore, Luke Combs, Vince Gill, Megan Moroney, Mumford & Sons, Chris Stapleton, Lainey Wilson and Stephen Wilson Jr. Additionally, Brothers Osborne, Luke Bryan, Halestorm, Hardy and Marcus King will take part in a tribute to Brooks & Dunn.

A salute to Dolly Parton is also planned. Beyond her picking up a nomination for a CMA Award for “I Knew It, I Knew You,” the song — co-written by Jack Antonoff — is also being campaigned for an Oscar for best original song, and was submitted in the category of song of the year for the Grammy Awards.

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