Taylor Swift to perform at CMAs for 1st time in 13 years

Taylor Swift is returning to the CMA Awards and set to perform at the awards show for the first time in 13 years.

Get ready for the 2026 CMA Awards as Lainey Wilson hosts, Ella Langley leads with nine nominations and Taylor Swift returns to her country roots.

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce in July, last sang at the CMAs in 2013, when she performed an acoustic version of "Red" alongside Alison Krauss and Vince Gill. Swift is the latest performer announced for the 60th CMA Awards this year, which also includes fellow artists Ella Langley, Miranda Lambert, Kacey Musgraves, Cody Johnson, Tucker Wetmore, Tim McGraw, Zach Top and The Red Clay Strays.

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