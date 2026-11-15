Taylor Swift to Perform at 2026 CMA Awards

Taylor Swift returns to the CMA Awards stage on November 18, 2026, for the first time in 13 years, following her recent marriage to Travis Kelce.

Taylor Swift is set to return to the stage of the Country Music Association Awards on Wednesday, November 18, 2026, marking her first performance at the event in 13 years. The 60th Annual CMA Awards will take place at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee, with the broadcast airing live at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and Disney+. This announcement was made on Friday, November 13, by the Country Music Association and ABC, signaling a major moment for country music viewership and Swift's crossover appeal.

Swift's Historic CMA Awards Return

For over a decade, Swift has maintained a significant distance from the CMA stage, making this upcoming appearance at the 2026 CMA Awards a rare and highly anticipated event. The last time she performed at the ceremony was in 2013, and her return in 2026 bridges a 13-year gap that has captivated fans and industry insiders alike. The performance will air during the 60th Annual CMA Awards, continuing a tradition that blends country heritage with massive global star power. Audiences tuning in on November 18 will witness Swift's first major live television performance at the event in over a decade, a moment that aligns with her continued dominance across multiple music genres.

Also read GUESS Winter 2026 is a Love Letter to Vintage Fashion

NFL Sightings and Karlie Kloss Reunion

Swift's recent presence at National Football League games has generated substantial media attention, particularly regarding her relationships with public figures. On Sunday, November 8, Swift and her friend Karlie Kloss were spotted in a suite together watching the Kansas City Chiefs vs. New York Jets game at Arrowhead Stadium. This sighting addressed previous rumors that the two best friends had fallen out, confirming their reunion in a high-profile public setting. Swift began attending Kansas City Chiefs games in September 2023 amid her romance with tight end Travis Kelce, and her game day outfits have been widely discussed as both trendy and festive. Her style choices have ranged from official Chiefs gear to miniskirts and leather jackets, showcasing her support for her partner while maintaining her distinct fashion identity.

Charitable Donations Following November Wedding

Details regarding Swift's marriage to Travis Kelce continue to emerge following their July wedding. The couple requested donations to charities in lieu of gifts for their special day, a choice that has already yielded significant results. Last week, the Hancock County Humane Foundation in New Cumberland, West Virginia, revealed that it received a generous donation from Attorney Mike Simon and his wife, Lisa. The organization shared via Instagram on Wednesday, November 11, that the couple chose their charity to honor the bride and groom. The foundation described Swift and Kelce as four beautiful people and four generous hearts, acknowledging the support they provided to the animal welfare cause. This charitable act highlights the couple's preference for meaningful contributions over traditional material gifts.

Advertisement

Upcoming NFL Schedule and Public Appearances

As Travis Kelce potentially enters his final NFL season, all eyes remain on his upcoming games and Swift's continued support. The Chiefs are scheduled to host the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, November 22, followed by a Thanksgiving Day showdown against the Buffalo Bills in Buffalo. These upcoming matchups will likely draw increased viewership given the combined interest in the team's performance and Swift's public appearances. The Bridgestone Arena in Nashville will host the CMA Awards in the interim, providing a stage for Swift's musical return before the holiday football slate commences.

Broadcast Details and Viewing Information

Viewers preparing to watch the 60th Annual CMA Awards on November 18 can tune in to ABC or stream the event live on Disney+. The broadcast begins at 8 p.m. ET, offering a prime-time window for fans across the United States to witness Swift's performance. The combination of country music legends, rising stars, and Swift's unexpected return creates a unique television event that transcends typical genre boundaries. The CMA Awards, produced by the Country Music Association and ABC, continue to serve as a major platform for country music, and Swift's appearance in 2026 underscores the genre's evolving landscape.