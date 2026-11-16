Taylor Swift Ties Record With Eighth Song of the Year Grammy Nomination

Taylor Swift secures an eighth Song of the Year Grammy nod for the 2027 ceremony, tying the historic record while highlighting her zero wins in the category despite eight nominations.

Taylor Swift has matched the all-time record for the most nominations in the Song of the Year category at the upcoming Grammy Awards. During the livestream event on Monday, November 16, the pop icon announced the nominees for the 2027 ceremony while humorously addressing her unique position in the history of the awards.

Swift Ties Record With 2027 Song of the Year Nod

Taylor Swift has earned her eighth consecutive nomination for Song of the Year. This specific honor aligns her with the highest total ever achieved in this prestigious category. The Recording Academy confirmed the nominations at the conclusion of its annual announcement broadcast. Swift stands alone at the top of this statistical leaderboard with eight nominations to her name.

Also read Taylor Swift Scores Five Grammy Nominations, Including Album and Record of the Year Nods

The new entry for the 2027 Grammy Awards highlights the continued critical recognition of Swift songwriting. She joins a highly competitive field of artists who have also been shortlisted for the top music prize. This nomination extends a remarkable streak of decade-spanning acclaim for her work. Industry observers note that this achievement solidifies her status as a dominant force in modern music composition.

Recording Academy Livestream Announcement

The 2027 Grammy nominations were unveiled via a special livestream presentation by the Recording Academy. The event served as the official platform for introducing the contenders for the year's most coveted musical awards. Taylor Swift appeared at the end of the broadcast to present the final two major categories. Her segment focused on Album of the Year and Song of the Year, which are widely considered the pinnacle of Grammy recognition.

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The announcement drew significant attention from media outlets and fans around the world. Viewers watched as the nominees for the upcoming ceremony were officially listed and introduced. The livestream format allowed for a direct and engaging presentation of the awards data. This method ensures transparency and immediate public access to the nomination results.

Zero Wins in Eight Years of Song of the Year

Despite eight nominations, Taylor Swift has yet to win the Song of the Year award. During her introduction, she explicitly noted this statistic with a mix of humor and candor. She stated that she is zero for eight in this specific category. This remark highlighted a long-standing irony in her Grammy history. The acknowledgment served as a lighthearted reference to her trophy shelf.

Her first nomination in this category arrived in 2010 for the track "You Belong With Me." Since then, she has maintained a consistent presence in the running. Subsequent nominations followed in 2015 for "Shake It Off" and 2016 for "Blank Space." The streak continued with 2020 recognition for "Lover" and 2021 for "Cardigan." More recent nods came in 2023 for "All Too Well (10 Minute Version)" and 2024 for "Anti-Hero." The 2025 nomination for "Fortnight" and the 2027 entry complete this unprecedented run.

Competing Nominees for the 2027 Ceremony

The 2027 Song of the Year field includes several major international artists. Olivia Rodrigo and Rosalía are among the prominent names on the list. Bruno Mars and RAYE have also secured nominations in this highly competitive category. Olivia Dean and Ella Langley round out the roster of talented songwriters.

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Phoebe Bridgers received recognition for Album of the Year, joining the broader conversation about the year's best work. The field represents a diverse array of musical styles and production techniques. This lineup underscores the global nature of the Grammy Awards. Each nominee brings a distinct artistic perspective to the competition.

Future Implications for Taylor Swift's Grammy Legacy

The 2027 Grammy ceremony represents another opportunity for Taylor Swift to break her winless streak in this category. Her consistent nominations demonstrate the enduring respect of her peers in the music industry. The Recording Academy continues to highlight her contributions to songwriting annually. Fans and critics alike are watching to see if 2027 will finally be her year for this specific award.

While Album of the Year has seen her secure victories in the past, Song of the Year has remained elusive. The tension between her nomination record and win count adds narrative weight to each ceremony. This dynamic ensures that every time her name is called, it becomes a significant cultural moment. The 2027 awards will test whether her streak of nominations can finally translate into a win.