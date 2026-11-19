Taylor Swift performed at the CMAs for the first time in 13 years, singing 'I Knew It, I Knew You' and 'Our Song.'

Swift appeared backstage in a sparkly mini dress, donning a cowboy hat and passing by host Lainey Wilson, Brad Paisley, Eric Church, Sugarland, and Brooks & Dunn.

After “Whispering Bill” Anderson handed her an acoustic guitar, she hopped onstage with a full band — including Keith Urban — as she segued into “Our Song. ” It marked her first performance of the track in three years, and only her fifth time in 13 years. Swift’s “I Knew It, I Knew You” was up for Single of the Year at this year’s CMAsto Ella Langley’s “Choosin’ Texas.

Also read Taylor Swift Is Dressed Like a Daydream for First CMA Awards Appearance in 10 Years

” It marked her first CMA nomination since 2022, when she earned a nod in the Video of the Year Category for her collaboration with Chris Stapleton, “I Bet You Think About Me. ” She last performed at the ceremony in 2013, when she performed a stripped-back rendition of “, which kicked off with the release of “I Knew It, I Knew You. ” Since June, the megastar has been honoring her days in Nashville.

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Last month, she was“There is no music community like this music community. I know. I checked all the communities. There’s no one doing it,” Swift said in her acceptance speech at the Nashville HOF.

She added: “It’s not lost on me how crazy this is. I will cherish it forever because Nashville is the place that honed and polished the thing about myself and the thing about my life that I am the most proud of and the most passionate about. ”Anne Hathaway Welcomes Third Child With Husband Adam Shulman4 hours agoChristopher Nolan and Guillermo del Toro Break Down ‘The Odyssey’ Monsters and AI’s Limitations with Production VFX Supervisor Andrew Jackson