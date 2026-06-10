Taylor Swift Surprises Toy Story 5 Premiere with Emotional Performance

Taylor Swift made an unannounced appearance at the Toy Story 5 world premiere, performing her new soundtrack song and joining Randy Newman for a duet, while sharing heartfelt praise for the franchise.

Pop superstar Taylor Swift made a surprise unannounced performance at the world premiere of Toy Story 5 on Tuesday night in Los Angeles. After the screening at the Dolby Theatre, she took to the stage, playing piano and performing her new soundtrack song "I Knew It, I Knew You," as well as joining Randy Newman for a rendition of the classic "You've Got a Friend in Me.

" Swift expressed deep admiration for the film series, telling the audience, "It means the world to me to be a small part of the universe of these films... It's insanely beautiful. It's a masterpiece.

" She skipped the red carpet but participated in a cast photo before the screening. Her involvement follows the June 4 release of her soundtrack contribution, which she announced on social media with a vintage childhood home video, writing, "Writing this song felt like a musical departure and coming home at the same time.

" She thanked writer Andrew Stanton for envisioning her role years ago and credited Randy Newman for shaping the franchise's musical identity. Swift explained that she and collaborator Jack Antonoff wrote the song with profound affection for the characters. Toy Story 5 reunites Woody and Buzz on a new mission to save Bonnie from her smart tablet, alongside Jessie, Forky, and other favorites. The film is scheduled to open in theaters on June 19.

The article also includes other entertainment news snippets about a Katy Perry concert film trailer, casting updates for a Netflix AI movie starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Nicholas Galitzine's role as a male supermodel, early reactions to Toy Story 5, a mockbuster trailer from The Asylum, and record-breaking streams for Swift's single





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Taylor Swift Toy Story 5 Soundtrack Surprise Performance Randy Newman Pixar Premiere

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