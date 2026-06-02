Taylor Swift Surprises Fans with CMAT Cover

Taylor Swift has surprised fans by including CMAT in her Live Lounge performance. CMAT's album, released in summer 2025, has been well-received by critics and has introduced the singer to a wider audience.

The moment didn't go unnoticed by CMAT , who reacted via social media. Fans are reacting to the cover as clips began circulating online. On , listeners described the cover as so random and wonderful, while others celebrated seeing two worlds coming together, suggesting it could introduce CMAT 's music to a larger audience.

CMAT's album, which was released in summer 2025 to critical acclaim, marked the 30-year-old's third studio album. The album landed a Mercury Prize nomination and earned the Ivor Novello award for best album at May's ceremony. Her profile has continued to rise through major festival appearances, including a Pyramid Stage slot at Glastonbury in 2025, and the viral success of single Take a Sexy Picture of Me. The latter inspired a TikTok dance trend dubbed the CMAT challenge.

Rodrigo's performance comes at a particularly meaningful moment for CMAT. In recent days, the Irish singer has been receiving backlash following a set at BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend on May 23, sharing her frustration and deep sadness over the scrutiny directed at her appearance. The post prompted an outpouring of support from fans and artists alike, while Rodrigo has also recently spoken out against online commentary against a series of babydoll dresses worn during her current album campaign.

Rodrigo is no stranger to the Live Lounge format. During her last BBC Radio 1 appearance in 2023, the singer put her own spin on Noah Kahan's song. The 23-year-old kicked off the summer with the release of the album's lead single, Drop Dead. The track, which was accompanied by a video filmed at the Palace of Versailles in Paris, debuted atop both the US and UK charts





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Taylor Swift CMAT Live Lounge BBC Radio 1 Glastonbury

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