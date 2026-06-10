Taylor Swift Surprises at Toy Story 5 Premiere with Randy Newman Duet and New Song Performance

At the Toy Story 5 premiere in Los Angeles, Taylor Swift delivered an unexpected performance of her new original song for the film, I Knew It, I Knew You, and shared the stage with Randy Newman for a duet of You've Got A Friend In Me. The event also featured a touching moment where Swift had her vintage Toy Story VHS signed by Tom Hanks and Tim Allen.

Taylor Swift made a surprise appearance at the Toy Story 5 premiere held at LA's Dolby Theatre on Tuesday. The event featured a performance of a new original song for the film, titled I Knew It, I Knew You, which has already broken streaming records.

After walking the red carpet in an elegant Erdem dress, Swift changed into a plunging yellow gown to perform the track live for the first time. The evening held another surprise when Swift introduced music legend Randy Newman to the stage. She expressed her admiration, stating: I am lucky enough to be here because of someone else who is the architect of the Toy Story musical universe.

He is the king of making us feel the absolute most and pulling at our heartstrings and making us laugh and making us like he's one of our friends, you know what I mean. I'm talking about Randy Newman. Newman then sat at a piano and joined Swift for a duet of You've Got A Friend In Me, the beloved theme from the original 1995 Toy Story.

Swift's new composition for the fifth installment was described by Disney as a return to her country roots and is inspired by the character Jessie's storyline. The song was crafted with longtime collaborator Jack Antonoff. During her stage time, Swift also praised Joan Cusack for her extraordinary voice work as Jessie, adding: It was an honor to write for her, and I am very lucky that I got to write for this film.

In a heartfelt moment on the red carpet, Swift received an autograph on her childhood VHS copy of the first Toy Story film from Tom Hanks and Tim Allen, the voices of Woody and Buzz Lightyear. Tim Allen wrote the iconic phrase To infinity and beyond alongside his signature, while Tom Hanks's contribution remains unspecified. Swift visibly beamed with joy during the interaction.

Her red carpet look included an off-the-shoulder, embellished Erdem gown, paired with a diamond horseshoe necklace-a subtle nod to Jessie, the cowgirl character





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