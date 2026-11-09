Taylor Swift Spotted With Karlie Kloss At Chiefs Game

Kloss was spotted on Sunday seated next to Taylor Swift in the Life of a Showgirl superstar's box at the Chiefs game.

Add us as a Google Preferred Source Taylor Swift watches the Kansas City Chiefs play the New York Jets with Karlie Kloss , Swift's mother Andrea Swift and her mother-in-law Donna Kelce magazine and now, it seems, she’s living the life of a showgirl.

Specifically, Kloss was spotted on Sunday seated next toKloss and Swift are longtime collaborators. The supermodel appeared in the singer’s video for the 2015 tune “Bad Blood” as well as in video segments and onstage during Swift’sKloss likely had to go out of her way to attend the game. It was not in New York, where she and Kushner have a home, but at Kansas City’s Arrowhead Stadium.

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Assuming Kloss was rooting for the Chiefs and Swift’s husband, Travis Kelce, the journey was worth it; Kansas City won 35-12.magazine through their Bedford Media, for which she is chairwoman. Swift was later joined in the box by WNBA superstar Caitlyn Clark.and the Los Angeles Chargers in the second quarter of a game at Arrowhead Stadium on October 18, 2026 in Kansas City, Missouri. ‘Godzilla’ Stalks $32M U.S. Bow, Best For Live-Action Foreign-Language Pic