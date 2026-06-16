Taylor Swift Spotted in NYC Ahead of Wedding to Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift was spotted in New York City on Monday ahead of her anticipated nuptials to fiancé Travis Kelce. The couple has been counting down the days until they say 'I do,' with their wedding set to take place in NYC on July 3.

Taylor Swift was spotted in New York City on Monday ahead of her anticipated nuptials to fiancé Travis Kelce . The 36-year-old Grammy winner was joined by the NFL player in the Big Apple in recent days, but Kelce whisked himself to Los Angeles this week for a live recording of his New Heights podcast with brother Jason.

Swift was stylish wearing a short-sleeved top with a yellow trim and a pair of loose-fitting denim jeans. She added a warm blush to her cheekbones for a radiant glow and wore a nude-colored satin tint on her lips. The music artist was seen making her way through a crowded sidewalk as she headed to her destination.

The couple has been counting down the days until they say 'I do,' with their wedding set to take place in NYC on July 3. Swift and Kelce recently spent time in the Big Apple together and made a surprise appearance at the Broadway play Oh, Mary! over the past weekend. They stopped by the production starring SNL alum Maya Rudolph with Kelce for a lowkey date night.

The two stars had the chance to mingle with cast members and the director backstage at the Lyceum Theatre. Ahead of their wedding, Swift and Kelce's extreme move to keep details of their upcoming nuptials a secret has been revealed. Lucky guests who received an invitation are being required to sign a non-disclosure agreement before receiving information in regards to the wedding. Family and close friends of the couple are also allegedly being asked to sign a non-disclosure agreement.

Those who RSVP are then sent a link to the NDA which requires guests to not disclose information about the wedding. The music artist is inviting guests and celebrity pals to her upcoming wedding via phone call, but guests have not been informed of the exact location of the nuptials or a specific date. Instead, they have been told to keep schedules open for the summer





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Taylor Swift and Fiancé Travis Kelce Make Surprise Appearance at Broadway PlayTaylor Swift and her fiancé Travis Kelce made a surprise appearance at the Broadway play Oh, Mary! in New York City over the weekend. The couple had a low-key date night on Saturday, mingling with cast members and the director backstage at the Lyceum Theatre. The singer accessorized her outfit with flashy gold necklaces and a gold bracelet. The couple's theater date comes as they count down the days until they say 'I do' on July 3. However, guests have not been informed of the exact location of the nuptials or a specific date.

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