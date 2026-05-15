Taylor Swift Spotted in New York City, Wearing Bridal White, Days Before Her Wedding

Taylor Swift, the Grammy-winning singer, was spotted in New York City on Thursday, wearing bridal white. She was seen at the exclusive membership club Zero Bond, where she was attending Lena Dunham's 40th birthday bash. Swift's unusual way of inviting guests to her upcoming nuptials to Travis Kelce has been revealed.

Taylor Swift opted for bridal white again as she was spotted enjoying an outing in New York City on Thursday. The 36-year-old Grammy winner, who rocked a chic white dress while stopping by Lena Dunham 's 40th birthday bash on Tuesday, flashed a smile as she arrived to the exclusive membership club Zero Bond .

It comes as the unusual way guests have been receiving invites to her forthcoming nuptials to Travis Kelce has been revealed. The songstress donned a $1,190 white blouse from Stella McCartney that had a thin black belt wrapped around her waist for a stylish flare. Swift additionally slipped into a pair of loose-fitting tan trousers as well as open-toed black heels. Her blonde locks were parted in the middle and effortlessly flowed down in light waves past her shoulders.

Taylor Swift, 36, opted for bridal white again as she was spotted enjoying an outing in New York City on Thursday. The songstress carried a small black purse in her hand and added dainty gold jewelry to complete the look. A light blush was added to her cheekbones while a peach-colored tint was worn on her lips.

Swift was seen making her way on a crowded sidewalk as she headed towards the entrance of the venue in the NoHo neighborhood of NYC. It comes shortly after it was revealed the music artist is reportedly inviting guests and celebrity pals to her upcoming wedding via phone call, per TMZ. Sources claimed to the outlet that Swift has been making some calls herself while her team has also been helping with others.

However, guests have not been informed of the exact location of the nuptials or a specific date. Instead, they have been told to keep schedules open for the summer. Insiders told TMZ that calling guests rather than sending traditional invitations is to try to keep details of the wedding private and prevent leaks. Daily Mail has reached out to Swift's reps for comment, but did not immediately hear back.

Swift recently sported bridal white earlier this week in NYC as she made an appearance at Lena Dunham's 40th birthday bash which drew in other stars such as Emily Ratajkowski. The singer was seen stopping by Via Carota in the Big Apple alongside gal pal Ashley Avignone for the evening excursion. The Daily Mail recently confirmed that Swift and Kelce are set to tie the knot in NYC on July 3.

While none of Swift's bridesmaids have been confirmed publicly, Avignone has been in Swift's inner circle for over a decade and is frequently spotted by the singer's side. The Love Story songstress put on a leggy display wearing a white sweater dress with a pleated skirt. It was previously speculated that the couple would say 'I do' at her lavish Rhode Island estate.

Guests who received an invitation have also been required to RSVP with a signed NDA to help keep details of the nuptials private, per a source. The exact location of the wedding is not known, but it is said to be an arena or museum-like space. Swift recently sported bridal white earlier this week in NYC as she made an appearance at Lena Dunham's 40th birthday bash which drew in other stars such as Emily Ratajkowski.

The exact location of the wedding is not known, but it is said to be an arena or museum-like space. Last year in August, Kelce popped the big question and Swift shared photos from the intimate engagement on Instagram with the caption: 'Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married.

' The sports player had turned his backyard in Kansas City into a secret garden wonderland, which offered a romantic atmosphere. He had asked Swift to marry him shortly after they recorded an episode of his New Heights podcast together. Two months after the pair tie the knot, Kelce is scheduled to kick off the new NFL season with the Kansas City Chiefs in September.

It has also been previously claimed that the singer has asked some of her celebrity pals to be her bridesmaids, including Selena Gomez and Gigi Hadid. Swift's A-list friends are reportedly planning surprises for her upcoming nuptials to the Kansas City Chiefs tight end





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Taylor Swift Bridal White New York City Zero Bond Lena Dunham Stella Mccartney Travis Kelce Wedding Invitation NDA Rhode Island Estate Arena Museum-Like Space Kansas City New Heights Podcast Celebrity Pals Bridesmaids

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