Taylor Swift Spotted at Game 4 of 2026 NBA Finals with Haim Sisters, Knick-themed Shirts

Taylor Swift was spotted at Game 4 of the 2026 NBA Finals between the San Antonio Spurs and the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden in New York City. She was seen courtside with two of the three Haim sisters — Alana and Este — and they were cheering on the Knicks, who lead the series 2-1 heading into Game 4. The trio wore hilarious homemade shirts with Knicks-based puns on celebrity names.

Taylor Swift at Game 4 of the 2026 NBA Finals between the San Antonio Spurs and the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on June 10, 2026 in New York City.

Swift was spotted courtside with two of the three Haim sisters — Alana and Este — at Manhattan’s Madison Square Garden to cheer on the Knicks, who lead the series 2-1 heading into Game 4. How do we know that the trio is rooting for the Knicks? Based on their hilarious homemade shirts.

Inside ‘Toy Story 5’ World Premiere: Taylor Swift & Randy Newman’s Friendly Duet & More Magical Moments Wu-Tang Clan to Perform for Game 4 of NBA Finals Between New York Knicks & San Antonio Spurs: ReportsEach of the shirts is a Knicks-based pun on a celebrity name, with Swift’s shirt reading ‘Stevie Knicks,’ Alana Haim’s shirt saying ‘Knickleback,’ and Este’s shirt reading ‘Knickole Kidman. ’Swift previously attended an NBA Eastern Conference Finals game between the Knicks and the Cavaliers last month with her fiancé, NFL star Travis Kelce, who is a lifelong Cleveland fan.

But Swift has historically cheered for the New York squad after her time living in NYC. The pop superstar is in town to attend the 2026 Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction & Awards ceremony on Thursday night, when Swift will be inducted into the hall after previously winning the Hal David Spotlight Award in 2010





billboard / 🏆 112. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Taylor Swift NBA Game 4 2026 NBA Finals San Antonio Spurs New York Knicks Madison Square Garden Haim Sisters Knick-Themed Shirts Knicks-Based Puns Hal David Spotlight Award Songwriters Hall Of Fame

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Taylor Swift proves her Knicks loyalty with Game 4 Finals appearance without Travis KelceA New York resident since 2014, Swift has attended multiple games over the years, often sporting the blue and orange.

Read more »

Taylor Swift and Haim Sisters Sport 'Stevie Knicks' Shirts at Knicks Final GameTaylor Swift attended the NBA Finals to support the New York Knicks.

Read more »

Taylor Swift attends Spurs-Knicks NBA Finals Game 4 at Madison Square GardenTaylor Swift is at Game 4 of the NBA Finals between the New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs at Madison Square Garden.

Read more »

Why Travis Kelce skipped Game 4 of NBA Finals while Taylor Swift cheered on KnicksPage Six exclusively reported that the singer would be in attendance for Wednesday’s game just hours before tip-off.

Read more »