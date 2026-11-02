Taylor Swift Song Dominates Chart After Animation Collaboration

Taylor Swift's original song remains at number one on the Top Movie Songs Chart for four months following its release for the animated film.

Taylor Swift's original composition titled "I Knew It, I Knew You" has maintained its position at number one on the Top Movie Songs Chart for a fourth consecutive month. This sustained chart dominance highlights the enduring popularity of the track released earlier this year for an animated feature film. The song continues to draw significant attention from listeners and industry analysts alike.

Chart Success And Production Details

The pop superstar sat for a question and answer session on Sunday November first alongside director Andrew Stanton. This event took place after a special screening of the animated movie where she discussed the creative process behind the hit single. Fans expressed excitement when the song debuted at number one in June although some confusion arose regarding her selection over Randy Newman. Newman had composed the original music for the previous installment of the franchise and was the only person the director ever considered to follow in his footsteps.

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Stanton explained that nothing else made sense as a replacement for the iconic musical style established by his predecessor. He shared with the audience that he declined to reach out to other artists while Swift was unavailable due to her extensive Eras Tour. He decided there would not be an original end credits track if she could not participate. Even Swift did not believe they would replace her when she later had the bandwidth to sign on to the project.

Director And Artist Communication

During the Q&A Swift recalled repeatedly asking the production team if they had replaced her during her absence. She wanted to ensure she was not kicking someone off the project that they had reached out to after her initial unavailability. She stated clearly that she is not in the business of displacing another artist from a creative endeavor. The track famously came together in just a matter of hours once she agreed to write it for the fifth installment.

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Swift saw an early screening of the film and then immediately headed to the studio with Jack Antonoff. They finished the song quickly after viewing the preliminary cut. Stanton recalled getting choked up when he heard the final version a few days after Swift completed it. He compared the moment to hearing Randy Newman play You've Got a Friend in Me on piano for the first time noting it was the only other time a song dropped from thin air and was perfect.

Oscar Buzz And Personal Connections

The song has garnered significant Oscar buzz for best original song at next year's awards ceremony. Taylor Swift's campaign for a nomination has included special performances at the Academy Museum Gala in mid October. She also performed at a Grammys Icon Session in August to promote the track. These high profile appearances have solidified the song's status as a serious contender in the upcoming awards season.

Swift revealed that her brother called her to explain how watching the film reminded him of her friendship with longtime friend Abigail Anderson. He noted that their conversations often flip between sibling dynamics and business discussions. He mentioned signing an NDA which prevented him from telling her why she needed to see the new movie. She sarcastically poked fun at him over the phone regarding the secrecy surrounding the project.

The characters Bonnie and Blaze sealed the deal for her in terms of relating to the story. Swift recalled moving to Nashville when she was fourteen years old and being the new kid in school. She described finding a girl named Abigail who had curly hair like the character Blaze. The two friends talked about invoices and still do so today even involving their husbands in these conversations.

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She told the audience that finding a person who completely sees you for your strange little genre hits hard. Watching the film triggered these memories for her deeply. The emotional resonance of the story contributed to her decision to write the song. Her ability to connect personal history with fictional characters created a unique narrative depth. This connection likely explains the widespread appeal of the track among diverse audiences worldwide.