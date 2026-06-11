Knicks Defend Taylor Swift After Tyler Kolek Calls Her Fandom Performative

New York Knicks backup guard Tyler Kolek called Taylor Swift a performative fan during a livestream, prompting the team to issue a statement in her defense and Swifties to fire back.

The New York Knicks quickly defended Taylor Swift after backup guard Tyler Kolek questioned her fandom, calling it fake during a stream this week. The team pushed back in a statement sent to OutKick.

A Knicks spokesperson told OutKick: Taylor Swift has been a Knicks fan for many years, has a long history with Madison Square Garden, and we are incredibly appreciative of her support of the organization. The team was not about to let a backup point guard jeopardize that kind of clout, especially since Swift moves the sports needle like no one else. Kolek made the comments Thursday during an NBA 2K TikTok livestream with teammate Deuce McBride.

Also read New York Knicks Analyst Clarifies Taylor Swift Fandom Controversy

Asked to identify the fakest celebrity fan sitting courtside at Madison Square Garden following the Knicks title run, Kolek was brutally honest. At the Knicks games, I would say it is very performative, because they want to be seen at the game, Kolek said. They are not necessarily fans. When pressed for a name, Kolek pointed to Swift: Maybe Taylor Swift?

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Knicks Player Questions Taylor Swift

I do not know if I have seen her at any other games. I guess she has a lot going on so she cannot come all the time. But it is a little performative. The 25-year-old athlete also noted he has not seen her at any other games besides the NBA Finals Game 4 in June.

McBride said he would agree but pointed out that Swifties not gonna like that answer. McBride went on to say Swift does have a lot going on and cannot come all the time, but he ultimately dubbed her presence a little bit performative. The point guard explained that some A-listers just want to be seen at the games, they are not necessarily fans.

Swift's actual sightings at MSG have been rare: a 2003 halftime show at age 13, a 2014 courtside appearance with Carmelo Anthony, and a 12-year gap before returning for the 2026 Finals. Swift attended Game 4 of the NBA Finals and witnessed OG Anunoby's historic tip-in alongside Knicks fan favorite Mariska Hargitay and Haim sisters Alana and Este. She wore a blue shirt that read Stevie Knicks in orange letters.

Taylor Swift At Madison Square Garden

MSG also displayed Just Married after she and Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce tied the knot at the arena in July. Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor also attended Game 4. Stiller, who was stuck up in the rafters during the game, said he was bothered by her courtside seats and tired of seeing her at sporting matches.

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I know she is the hugest thing in the world, but we had to sit with her all through the NFL and now she is at the Garden, he told Dan Le Batard Show listeners. Come on. The actor's comment came as Kansas City Chiefs player Travis Kelce sported a Cleveland Cavaliers cap as the Ohio-based team faced off against the Knicks. Swift has been dating Kelce, the Chiefs tight end, since 2023.

Swifties React To Tyler Kolek

Swifties fired back at Kolek on Friday. Many were quick to remind the backup guard of his playing time during the NBA Finals, or lack thereof. Kolek averaged 6.6 minutes per game across eight games played during the playoffs. He did not see any time in the five games against the Spurs in the Finals.

Another fan said, If there is one thing Taylor and Tyler have in common is that they were both sitting courtside during the finals. A third added, Do not rip Taylor Swift, she is a New Yorker; she has been coming to Knicks games since you have been at Marquette. Others sided with Kolek on Friday. Lmao Kolek be knowing.

She be rooting for the Knicks but she is not a diehard, one fan wrote. She is not Anne Hathaway. Kolek is averaging 12.2 minutes on the court this season with an average of 2.5 points on 29 percent shooting. Swift's rep did not immediately respond to Page Six's request for comment.

Debate Over Taylor Swift Fandom

Kolek paid homage to MSG royalty like Ben Stiller. The Knicks 2026 championship roster and Swift's long history with the arena remain central to the debate. ESPN's Monica McNutt later apologized to Taylor Swift, but her commentary followed an ugly trend. Swift has been a Knicks fan for many years, and the team made clear it values her support.