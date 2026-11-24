Condé Nast reached out to Swift twice to release her wedding photos.

Multiple sources told Page Six exclusively that the publishing house behind big-name fashion magazines like Vanity Fair and Vogue requested Swift’s first photos “They asked for the photos months ago, twice,” one source shared.

“Taylor politely declined. Condé Nast really wanted them. ”Swift “politely declined” Condé Nast’s request for her wedding photos, Page Six has learned. Swift and Kelce were asked “twice” by Condé Nast for their wedding photos, per sources.

Also read Vanity Fair Article Accuses Taylor Swift of Bullying Behavior Behind Fairytale Image

Reps for Swift and Condé Nast did not respond to Page Six’s request for comment.tied the knot in a multimillion-dollar celebrationSwift and Kelce rented out Madison Square Garden in New York City for their nuptials, with their marriage being confirmed on screens outside the venue . Kelce and Swift had Stevie Nicks and Paul McCartney perform for the roughly 1,000 guests at their wedding.while taking aim at her personal and professional life, including her alleged feuds and falling outs with several notable names.

The allegations are from more than 100 sources, according to the article.

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“Nobody is beyond reproach with her,” one of the sources shared with the outlet. “If you don’t see it her way, she comes after you. It’s always the same. ”Swift was compared to Regina George from “Mean Girls” in the Vanity Fair hit piece.

Several Swifties have come to defend the singer online after the article was released Monday. Given Swift’s long-standing relationship with the publisher, the article left many readers questioning the motive behind such a piece. Swift has graced several Vogue covers and has a friendship with the magazine’s former editor-in-chief, Anna Wintour. Wintour currently serves as Condé Nast’s Global Chief Content Officer and the Global Editorial Director of Vogue.

Swifties were quick to take note and jump to the musician’s defense of the opinion-based story. Our community is about connecting people through open and thoughtful conversations. We want our readers to share their views and exchange ideas in a safe space. Insults, profanity, incoherent, obscene or inflammatory language and threats of any kindUser accounts will/might be blocked if we notice:So, how can you be a power user?

'Like' or 'Dislike' when you are filled with emotions! Thanks for reading our community guidelines. Don't forget, freedom of speech is not the freedom of reach! Swift "politely declined" Condé Nast's request for her wedding photos, Page Six has learned.

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Swift and Kelce were asked"twice" by Condé Nast for their wedding photos, per sources. Swift and Kelce rented out Madison Square Garden in New York City for their nuptials, with their marriage being confirmed on screens outside the venue . Kelce and Swift had Stevie Nicks and Paul McCartney perform for the roughly 1,000 guests at their wedding.

Swift was compared to Regina George from"Mean Girls" in the Vanity Fair hit piece. Several Swifties have come to defend the singer online after the article was released Monday.