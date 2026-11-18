Taylor Swift attended the 2026 CMA Awards in a yellow Oscar de la Renta gown, her first CMA appearance in a decade, and performed for the first time in 13 years. She is nominated for Single of the Year for her song from Toy Story 5.

Taylor Swift returned to the CMA Awards red carpet on Wednesday night at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee, wearing a bold buttercup yellow high-low strapless corset gown by Oscar de la Renta.

She finished the look with gold Jimmy Choo sandals, a coral lip and multicolored gem earrings. The appearance marked Swift's first at the CMA Awards in a decade. She is also performing during the ceremony, her return to the CMAs stage for the first time in 13 years. Swift is nominated in the Single of the Year category for I Knew It, I Knew You, her original song from the Toy Story 5 soundtrack.

Also read How to watch Taylor Swift perform at CMA Awards 2026 for free: Time, livestream

Taylor Swift CMA Awards History and Nominations

The 60th Annual CMA Awards are honoring excellence in country music, with Lainey Wilson returning as host for the third year in a row. Ella Langley leads the pack in nominations, followed closely behind by Kacey Musgraves and Miranda Lambert. Chris Stapleton, Luke Combs and others are in the running for entertainer of the year. Swift's history with the Country Music Association Awards spans two decades.

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She first attended in 2006, clad in a black mermaid gown and matching opera gloves by Elvira. She won her first CMA trophy in 2007, the Horizon Award later renamed New Artist of the Year, and became the youngest-ever Entertainer of the Year winner in 2009, an award she won for a second time in 2011.

At the 2013 ceremony, Swift was presented with the prestigious Pinnacle Award by a group of country artists she opened for early in her career: Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, George Strait, Brad Paisley, Keith Urban and Rascal Flatts. After walking the carpet in an elegant scarlet gown from Elie Saab Haute Couture, a nod to her Red album released one year earlier, she later changed into a black Alberta Ferretti dress to perform a stripped-back version of the title track with Alison Krauss and Vince Gill.

Past CMA Ceremonies And Red Carpet Looks

Her most recent CMA Awards appearance before this year was in 2016, when she presented Entertainer of the Year to Garth Brooks while wearing a black beaded halter gown by Julien Macdonald. For that same ceremony, she wore Julien Macdonald on the red carpet. Country music's biggest stars stepped out for a night of celebration in jaw-dropping looks.

Music's biggest stars brought their style to the 2026 CMA Awards red carpet, and fans can vote for their favorite looks from the night. The 60th Annual CMA Awards are taking place at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, recognizing outstanding achievements in country music. The show features performances and presentations across multiple categories, with Swift among the night's featured nominees and performers.