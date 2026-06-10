Taylor Swift Shares VHS with Tom Hanks at Toy Story 5 Premiere; Wedding Plans with Travis Kelce Speculated

At the Toy Story 5 premiere, Taylor Swift had Tom Hanks sign a vintage VHS copy of the original film and later performed "You've Got a Friend in Me." Meanwhile, reports suggest her wedding to Travis Kelce might happen in March 2026. Kelce, at Chiefs minicamp, credits Swift's artistic passion as motivation for his own NFL future.

Taylor Swift , 36, had a heartfelt moment at the Toy Story 5 world premiere in Los Angeles on Tuesday, June 9. The Grammy-winning singer, who contributed an original song to the Disney-Pixar film, brought a vintage Toy Story VHS tape to the red carpet and had legendary actor Tom Hanks sign it.

Hanks, the voice of Woody since the franchise's inception, signed the memorabilia in a sweet interaction that captured the essence of the beloved series. Swift did not limit her involvement to just the premiere; she also surprised attendees with a live performance of the franchise's iconic theme song, "You've Got a Friend in Me," after the movie screening. This gesture highlighted her deep appreciation for the series and its cultural impact.

Meanwhile, Swift's personal life continues to be a focal point of public fascination. Reports from Page Six and TMZ on Friday, June 5, indicate that her upcoming wedding to Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce could occur as early as March 2026. Both are 36 years old. The speculation about the venue and timing has intensified, though no official details have been confirmed.

Kelce, meanwhile, is focused on football, participating in the first day of the Chiefs' mandatory minicamp at the University of Kansas Health System Training Complex in Kansas City, Missouri. The minicamp runs through Thursday, June 11, before the full training camp resumes later in the summer. The Chiefs open their 2026 regular season at home against the Denver Broncos on September 14. In an interview reflecting on his career and future, Kelce expressed profound motivation from Swift's relentless creative drive.

He acknowledged that watching her continually discover new songs, melodies, and sources of inspiration energizes his own pursuits.

"Fortunately, we've had this desire since we were kids in our selective professions. It's amazing to see her keep going to the table, keep finding new things to write about, keep finding new melodies and things like that. On top of that, still seeing her have that love and joy in what she does," Kelce said. He added, "Of course that's motivating.

That's motivating for anybody, let alone my fiancée. I'm going through something trying to figure out what exactly the future holds for me. Something like that definitely motivates me to say, 'You know what, I'm not done either. I've still got some ideas in the back of my mind.

I've still got some juice left to play this game.

'" His comments underscore the mutual support between the couple as they balance high-profile careers in music and sports. The intersection of entertainment and athletics continues to dominate pop culture conversations, with every detail of their relationship closely followed by fans and media alike





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