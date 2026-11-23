Taylor Swift attended the Kansas City Chiefs game against the Arizona Cardinals and shared an adorable moment with her niece Wyatt while joined by both sets of parents in the team suite.

The superstar was in auntie mode during the Kansas City Chiefs and Arizona Cardinals game on Sunday, November 22, when she shared a cute moment with Jason Kelce and Kylie Kelce's daughter.on July 3 at Madison Square Garden.

In today's suite, she was joined by her in-laws, Donna Kelce and Ed Kelce, her parents, Andrea Swift and Scott Swift, as well as Kylie, who brought her and Jason's daughters, Wyatt and Finn . The couple also shares daughters: Elliotte and Bennett . Broadcast cameras were able to capture an adorable moment between Swift and her niece as both families came together in support of Travis.

Also read Taylor Swift Embraces Family Life Ahead of Wedding to Travis Kelce

During the Chiefs and Cardinals game, Travis had a stellar performance, catching six passes for 74 yards and making two first-half touchdowns. His first touchdown was when Patrick Mahomes made an 8-yard throw to Travis to have the Chiefs take an early lead with 7-0. The second touchdown Travis made was during the second quarter when Mahomes made a 22-yard throw to the tight end to create a 24-7 lead.

The crowd erupted in excitement, but all eyes were on Swift's moment with Kylie and Jason's daughter, Wyatt, whom she knelt down to hug. Both Wyatt and Swift had huge smiles on their faces as they cheered on Travis' second large moment in the game. She attended the Chiefs' season opener when they faced the Denver Broncos on September 14.

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Her appearance went viral because it marked her first game following their Madison Square Garden wedding and because of who she sat next to during the game. Sep 14, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Taylor Swift and Tom Cruise watch the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect For her second appearance at Arrowhead this season, Swift's parents joined her in the Chiefs suite for when the team faced the Indianapolis Colts on September 20. She followed up on October 18 for the Los Angeles Chargers matchup and The pair have previously been seen together at two Chiefs games last season: the AFC Divisional Round playoff game in 2025 against the Houston Texans and a regular-season Sunday Night Football game against the Detroit Lions in October 2025.to Kansas City to attend the New York Jets matchup on November 8.

It marked Swift and Kloss' first public appearance together in years. If Swift is looking to keep up her home game streak, her next opportunity would be on December 21, when the Chiefs face the New England Patriots at Arrowhead Stadium. Autumn Hawkins is a sports, music, and entertainment journalist specializing in coverage of the NFL, NBA, and WNBA. Throughout her career, she has interviewed high-profile athletes such as Shaquille O'Neal, Lamar Odom, and Jason Kelce.

She began her career working in broadcast for WPRI, FOX Entertainment, and the CW Providence as an entertainment producer and coordinator. Her work has been published in ClutchPoints, The Sporting News, Compulsive Magazine, and HOT 96.9. She holds a bachelor's degree from Johnson & Wales University in Rhode Island.