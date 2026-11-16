Taylor Swift Sets Record With Fifth Album Record Song of the Year Nominations

Taylor Swift breaks another Grammy record with five nominations for the 2027 ceremony. See how her latest hits compete against Olivia Rodrigo and Bruno Mars.

Taylor Swift has shattered another boundary in the music industry by securing a historic fifth nomination for Album, Record, and Song of the Year in a single calendar year. The announcement of the Grammy nominations for the 2027 ceremony took place on Monday, November 16, confirming Swift's unprecedented dominance in the field's most prestigious categories. This milestone solidifies her status as the only artist in Grammy history to achieve this specific trifecta five times, surpassing all previous records held by peers and predecessors alike.

Historic Nominations Announced For November 16

The Recording Academy officially revealed the contender list for the upcoming awards season, marking a significant moment for Swift's ongoing career trajectory. Her primary album, which features the extensive Eras Tour soundtrack, garnered a total of five nominations. This achievement highlights a level of consistency and commercial power that has defined her work for over a decade, reinforcing her position at the very top of the industry.

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Swift's latest success builds upon a legacy that began with her initial breakthrough into these major categories. She first accomplished this specific triple nomination feat back in 2010, a year that saw her win Best Country Song and Best Female Country Vocal Performance for "White Horse." That same year, she took home the award for Best Country Album, establishing a pattern of excellence that has only intensified with time.

New Hits Compete Against Major Industry Peers

The current field of competitors is exceptionally stacked, featuring a roster of global superstars who are also up for the big three awards. Swift faces stiff opposition from artists like Olivia Rodrigo, Bruno Mars, Rosalia, RAYE, and Olivia Dean, all of whom are simultaneously nominated for Song, Record, and Album of the Year. This creates a highly contested environment where talent is at an all-time high across multiple genres and demographics.

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Additional contenders include Tame Impala and JENNIE, who are vying for the Record of the Year slot with their track "Dracula." Phoebe Bridgers is also in the running for Album of the Year, while Ariana Grande has earned a spot among the Song of the Year nominees with "Hate That I Made You Love Me." The depth of talent in these categories underscores the competitive nature of the 2027 ceremony.

Comeback Season And Strategic Comeback Details

Swift's nominations also reflect a major comeback narrative following a period of strategic withdrawal and reflection. Her return to the spotlight was marked by the release of her new long-player, which has been met with critical acclaim and massive commercial success. The album's lead single, "The Life of a Showgirl," a duet with Sabrina Carpenter, earned a nomination for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, showcasing her ability to collaborate and create chart-topping hits.

Another key track from the album, "I Knew It, I Knew You," has generated significant awards buzz. This song, co-written with frequent collaborator Jack Antonoff, is nominated for Best Song Written for Visual Media. The track has also been garnering attention in other award circuits, including Oscar buzz, further demonstrating the cross-platform appeal of Swift's songwriting prowess.

Ceremony Date And Venue Set For Los Angeles

The 2027 Grammy Awards are scheduled to take place on February 7 at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. This date sets the stage for what promises to be a memorable evening of performances and announcements. Swift has a history of strong performances at this venue, having previously headlined the 2015 ceremony, and fans are eagerly anticipating her next stage appearance.

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Her track record at the Grammys includes four wins for Album of the Year, a feat no other artist has achieved. Until Billie Eilish won the prize in 2020, Swift held the title of the youngest person ever to win the award. This new record for simultaneous nominations adds another layer to her legendary status, proving that her influence on the industry remains unmatched and continuously evolving.