It was her first time performing at the show in 13 (!!) years.

made a triumphant return to her old stomping grounds, the Country Music Awards, performing a mashup of her song “I Knew It, I Knew You” and her third-ever single, “Our Song.

” Swifties will be quick to point out that it was her first time performing on the CMA stage in 13 years—a very important number in Swiftian lore—but) once said is a very good place to start. For the red carpet portion of the show, Swift wore her recently cut hair in a simple, classic French twist, pinned up and back with her bangs brushed slightly to one side.

Also read Taylor Swift Is Dressed Like a Daydream for First CMA Awards Appearance in 10 Years

If this twist was a Swift album, it would probably be the hopeless romantic,The twist didn't stay pinned up for long. To perform the mashup, Swift took the bobby pins out and swapped the updo for bouncy country-girl curls—perhaps a nod to her spiral curls from the debut era? She's been more into an orangey-coral lip lately, andThen, to present the Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award to Brooks & Dunn, Swift went full disco!

The curls were straightened into the subtlest of bends and flipped out ever so slightly at the ends like a '70s shag, and her lipstick was blotted for a stained effect. Fans have been speculating that Swift may return to her country roots for her next album, the 13th in her discography. It would be a full-circle moment, and “I Knew It, I Knew You” definitely has a twangier vibe than her recent work.

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