Taylor Swift's 'Toy Story 5' Song Shatters Streaming Records, Marks Return to Country Roots

Taylor Swift's new original song for 'Toy Story 5,' titled 'I Knew It, I Knew You,' has set multiple streaming records on its first day, becoming the most streamed country song by a female artist in a single day and the biggest country track of 2026 so far. The track, written for the character Jessie, represents a nostalgic return to country for the pop star.

Taylor Swift has once again embraced her country roots with the release of 'I Knew It, I Knew You,' the original song for the upcoming film ' Toy Story 5 .

' The track made an immediate impact on digital streaming platforms (DSPs) upon its debut on June 5, setting new records. It became the most streamed country song in a single day by a female artist and also broke the record for the most first-day streams for a soundtrack single on those platforms.

Furthermore, it achieved the distinction of being the biggest country track of 2026 on those services in its first 24 hours. The song is a breezy, nostalgia-infused piece that Swift wrote specifically for the character of Jessie, the cowgirl voiced by Joan Cusack. Swift expressed her long-held desire to contribute to the 'Toy Story' franchise, recounting how she loved the characters from a very young age.

After seeing an early cut of the fifth installment, she was inspired and wrote the song immediately upon returning home. She described the process as both a musical departure and a homecoming, a new challenge that also felt like second nature. The full 'Toy Story 5' soundtrack, featuring Swift's contribution, is scheduled for release on June 19, coinciding with the film's worldwide theatrical premiere





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Taylor Swift Toy Story 5 I Knew It I Knew You Streaming Records Country Music Soundtrack Jessie Joan Cusack Disney Pixar

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