Following Vanity Fair’s Taylor Swift piece, FN editors recall Ugg boots as a 2000s status symbol, from coveted colors to school fashion trends.

For Millennials of a certain age, there’s something remarkably believable about remembering the exact colors of a classmate’s, “The Mastermind,” writer May Jeong examines, among other things, the role money played in the singer’s rise to fame.

One of Swift’s former schoolmates in Pennsylvania, Arielle Peppers, recalled asking her mother, who worked several jobs to support her family, for a pair of theboots Swift wore to class. A single pair would have cost her mother half her paycheck. Of Swift’s collection, Peppers recalled, “She had the brown one, the black one, the blue one. ”The Four Standout Celebrity Cowboy Boot Moments You Might've Missed This Week Swifties, naturally, have taken to social media to defend the singer.

Also read Is Vanity Fair’s Hit Piece on Taylor Swift Really Journalism?

Some have reportedly sent threats to Peppers, who told TMZ that her affordability observation “wasn’t intended as an attack on anyone. ” Others have suggested that the footwear brand make Swift a brand ambassador, despite the fact that there don’t seem to be many photos of the country singer wearing the boots as of late, save for a post from Indiana Elle, a child actress who starred in two of Swift’s music videos back in 2020 .

The blue pair, in particular, warrants a little footwear history. In 2003, a year before Swift and her family moved to Tennessee,introduced its Classic boots in baby blue and pink, with the Classic Short priced around $110 to $120 a pair and the Classic Tall running $140 to $160.

That same year, Oprah Winfrey included the Classic Short boots on her “Favorite Things” list, making the boots even pricier for those trying to snag them on the secondary market during the holidays. The brand also happened to be named one ofin 2003. The brand’s net sales jumped from $36.9 million in 2003 to $116.2 million in 2004, according to parent company Deckers.

, Ugg boots, Victoria’s Secret Pink yoga pants and Abercrombie & Fitch hoodies had become something of a school uniform in certain American suburbs. Depending on where you went to school, though, showing up in a pair of Bearpaws instead of Uggs could get you made fun of. So could showing up in a pair of actual Uggs that were looking a little beat up.

At $100-plus a pair, replacing a perfectly functional boot because it had a few water stains wasn’t exactly a reasonable ask for a lot of parents. Lindsay Lohan shoots a scene from “Just My Luck” wearing Ugg boots on March 29, 2005 in the TriBeCa area of New York City.

Then there were the kids for whom a pair of Jordans, Timberlands or Dr. Martens was a much bigger deal than anything Ugg was putting out at the time. So, was having three pairs of Uggs really that big of a flex in the 2000s? And how much had changed by the time Gen Z was asking their parents for a pair of Bailey Button Triplets a decade later?

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Below, four FN editors revisit the footwear they coveted in middle and high school, what their parents were willing to spend on shoes and the unwritten rules that came with wearing them to class. I grew up on Long Island, New York. I went to a super diverse middle school and elementary school, and at that time, owning the right pair of Jordans or G-Unit sneakers had way more of an impact than something like an Ugg boot.

Then when I started high school in the early 2000s in a town that lacked diversity, Ugg boots seemed to be the shoe of choice for the girls there and suddenly became the “It” shoe for everyone in the colder months. I grew up in suburban Maryland, just south of Washington, D.C. I graduated high school in 2006. Uggs were a status symbol for the girls in school, but hadn’t caught on for the guys.

I grew up in the northwest suburbs of Chicago and graduated in 2008 . Uggs were definitely popular, more toward my junior and senior years. But they felt divisive, too. Uggs weren’t exactly the pinnacle of weatherproof boots, and when it came to digging out your car before class or to make it to Wendy’s during your 50-minute lunch period, they didn’t exactly keep your feet dry.

Singer Beyoncé Knowles wears Ugg boots at a press conference to announce pre-game activities for Super Bowl XXXVIII at the Reliant Center in Houston on Jan. 30, 2004. Some people would bring a pair of either Uggs or Muk Luks to change into just for classes, and then have a more weatherproof pair of shoes for off-campus lunch. These were definitely the “cool” girls who did this, but they weren’t mean girls.

Sometimes the guys would razz them for doing so, but it seemed to be a friendly ribbing between friends. I grew up in West Orange, N.J. , and graduated from West Orange High School in 2019. Uggs were definitely popular in the 2010s and something you aspired to have.

I remember really wanting an authentic pair around middle school. Although I personally might’ve veered away from wearing Uggs as much as I got into my high school years, they still maintained their relevance among my peers. Dressing super casually to school was very commonplace, so they fit into the cozy, just-rolled-out-of-bed aesthetic. I owned a pair of the men’s slippers that my mom bought at Nordstrom, but I didn’t wear them out of the house.

They were very much a house shoe. I did want the Classic boots, but they were not seen as socially acceptable for guys back then. I had at least one pair — I think they were tall black Uggs with three buttons along the shaft, called the Bailey Button Triplet. This seems to be an archival style now.

I was probably in middle school, so I assume my parents bought them for me. I didn’t own a pair of Uggs until last year. I don’t remember wanting them when I was a child or ever asking my mom for them. I remember my sister having a pair, but they just weren’t my style.

I was more of a Timberland girl in the winter. But after the holiday break, you were bound to see a bunch of girls showing off their new boots they got for Christmas. I did not — I was very much in the hipster scene , so if there was any shoe I coveted, it was a classic Dr. Martens boot or some limited-edition classic Converse sneaker.

I ultimately didn’t get a pair of Docs until I was an adult. I didn’t understand the point of Uggs as a teen, especially living where I did, but now that I have a pair of the Classic Ultra Mini Platforms as an adult living in L.A. , I am obsessed. They are my go-to when walking my dogs during the chillier months or to run a quick errand.

I think a specific group of girls wore them and had a variety of pairs in different shaft heights and colors. But I vividly remember people being made fun of if they wore alternative brands like Bearpaw or being mocked if their Uggs weren’t in pristine condition. If they started to look worn, you were expected to buy a new pair, which was outrageous since they used to cost $120 to $180 even back then.

Uggs were seen as “expensive shoes” and a splurge purchase, but I don’t think people were seen as “better than others” if they had the boots. A lot of girls had the Classic boots in tan. I remember seeing them all beat up with water stains on them as well, because they would wear them in any weather. I wasn’t necessarily counting other people’s number of Uggs, but sadly there is a societal hierarchy in the world of sheepskin-lined boots.

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It was not as cool to have a Bearpaw or off-brand Ugg. The stigma is so internalized, I admit I haven’t completely shaken it to this day. A high school friend of mine, who owned classic beige boots and black slippers from Ugg, said upon consultation, “I feel like were a status symbol, including which ones you had.

” She pointed toward the Bailey Button Triplet and Classic Short II as popular styles, and the Tasman as a popular style among high school boys.

“I felt lame because mine weren’t tall or on the outside,” she recalled. In the words of another friend, “Uggs were serious. ” I agree that it was cooler to have a taller Ugg; those ones are also more expensive. In terms of which height is the coolest, though, the shorter ones might be more popular today.

I don’t think there was much talk about whether or not you were wearing knockoff Uggs. If anything, girls would get teased for wearing a boot that was not very Chicago-winter friendly, but it was more about the style as opposed to the brand, at least to my recollection.of jean skirts and a T-shirt or hoodie. For more dressed-down outfits, I do remember people wearing them with their Pink sweats.

Blake Lively is seen wearing Ugg boots while filming on location for “Gossip Girl” in Manhattan on Nov. 18, 2009 in New York CityAll of the above, especially once I got to college. I was still in Chicago, but that very much seemed to be the freshman uniform. I get where the sentiment is coming from.

There was no way I could afford a pair of Uggs when I was in high school — I couldn’t even get them to spring for Dr. Martens, which, in comparison, seem to be a much more logical, bang-for-your-buck sort of choice. I also was very anti-prep when it came to my personal style, and I know if high school Maggie saw someone with three pairs of Uggs paired with the uniform of The North Face jackets and Victoria’s Secret Pink sweats, I wouldn’t say anything out loud, but I would silently be judging — or allude to it on my Xanga.

I can see what the author was trying to get at. More expensive shoes were deemed “cool” back then, but it also wasn’t such a huge deal in my school. I would assume someone with three pairs of Uggs came from an affluent family, and maybe they’d be a popular person at school.

The Vanity Fair bit about the Ugg boots made me think that a person paying attention to a specific number of shoes that another person has might be indicative of them observing from a place of lack. The source, Arielle Peppers, said she grew up with a single mom who had numerous jobs to make ends meet.

At that age, the comparison kicks in, especially among girls, so wanting what other people have when you can’t have it is natural for people that age. I don’t remember Uggs specifically having that kind of weight among my group of friends, but I can see them meaning something to people who wore them back then.

I have teen girls in my family, and for the last few years, the Adidas Sambas and Gazelles have been at the top of their Christmas lists. Everyone just had to have them. I have other family friends who are more into sneakers, so Jordans, Asics and Nike sneakers are still popular among the kids. I think trends move a lot faster these days, and with social media, high schoolers are much more tuned into what’s trending in real time.

There is less of a “diffusion” of trends into rural America. From being around my nephews, they want Crocs or Jordan sneakers. While they aren’t price prohibitive, I think that’s what some of the guys in that age group want to wear these days. Ugg still seems to have its aspirational place in the market.

The styles and trends might’ve shifted, but it’s still an “It’s a tough call, since everyone seems to be siloed in their own algorithms now. I think Uggs still have a solid following, but there are so many similar-looking options now that it feels like it is less about the brand and more about the aesthetic.

But I remember reading infrom earlier this fall that two of the four interviewees cited Uggs as their most expensive shoe purchase, so something seems to be sticking, especially for older teens and young adults in college. WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of PMX Global, LLC, a subsidiary of Penske Media Corporation.