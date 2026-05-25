Taylor Swift's Shocking July 4th Wedding Guest List Revealed

Taylor Swift's upcoming nuptials to Travis Kelce are set to be the highlight of the summer, but fans are musing over who will make the exclusive guest list. With pals like Jack Antonoff, Sophie Turner and Gigi Hadid likely to attend, it may also include Lena Dunham and her ex Jack Antonoff and a chance to cross paths with teen pop star Lorde or Taylor's long-time friends including Paul Mescal Gracie Abrams and Phoebe Bridgers. Gigi Hadid, Bradley Cooper and Suki Waterhouse may also attend as well as possibly Travis Kelce's ex Margaret Qualley

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce 's July 4th wedding is set to be the showbiz event of the summer due to the wide circle of celebrity pals she has amassed over the years.

But the trouble with having so many famous faces gather in one place, is that it could be set to get a little awkward, due to their crossovers with each other. Fans of the pop star, 36, are already musing over who will make the incredibly exclusive guest list, with pals such as Jack Antonoff, Sophie Turner and Gigi Hadid likely to attend the hotly-anticipated nuptials.

However due to Taylor's widespread network of famous friends, it is likely that some of her closest confidants will also have their exes at the celebration. It is expected that Lena Dunham and her ex Jack Antonoff are likely attendees, while Gigi Hadid, Bradley Cooper and Suki Waterhouse could also be on the invite list.

Last week, Jack's ex Lena Dunham shared the bombshell that she cheated on him during a time he was developing a 'closeness' to pop star Lorde, when they were together. It is possible that Lena will be invited to the big day as she is considered a friend of Taylor's and even asked her to be a bridesmaid when she married Luis Felber in 2021.

In her newly-released memoir, Famesick, Lena explained that during their relationship she ended up reconnecting with a childhood friend and ex named Nick. She admitted she should have been paying closer attention to Jack, who had been spending extended time in the studio with a 'teen pop star.

' For years, rumours had been swirling that Jack was involved romantically with Lorde, but the two have always denied they have had a romantic relationship. Jack, who is now married to Margaret Qualley, is considered to be one of Taylor's close friends and works collaboratively on a lot of her music.

It is also possible that Lorde will be at the wedding as she has been friends with Taylor since 2014 and was considered to be in her widely-discussed 'squad'. Taylor has consistently supported Lorde's career, including publicly celebrating her work. Lorde shared a screenshot of an old, supportive text message from Taylor. It could make for a very awkward wedding breakfast if those three end up on the same table.

Last week, Jack's ex Lena Dunham shared the bombshell that she cheated on him during a time he was developing a 'closeness' to pop star Lorde, when they were together. She admitted she should have been paying closer attention to Jack, who had been spending extended time in the studio with a 'teen pop star' (Jack pictured with Lorde in 2017).

Gracie Abrams, Phoebe Bridgers and Paul MescalOther uncomfortable invitees include Gracie Abrams and Phoebe Bridgers, who have both previously opened for Taylor as her support acts on tour. Phoebe was of the main opening acts on the 2023 U.S. leg of her Eras Tour, while Gracie also supported her on the same tour for around 30 dates. As well as both performing for and with Taylor, they have also both dated actor Paul Mescal.

Phoebe was linked to the actor between 2020 and 2022. Prior to their break-up the former couple were even rumoured to be engaged.

However, he is now in a happy relationship with Gracie, who he has been dating since 2024, with speculation beginning the year before. If Gracie is invited to the wedding, Paul may well attend as her +1, after the couple began making public appearances together this year. In which case, all three parties would be in attendance. Other uncomfortable invitees include Gracie Abrams and Phoebe Bridgers, who have both previously opened for Taylor as her support acts on tour.

Gigi Hadid, Bradley Cooper and Suki WaterhouseIt has been widely reported that Gigi Hadid will be one of Taylor's bridesmaids after they struck up a friendship more than 10 years ago. They were first publicly seen together at the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party in March 2014, which is generally considered when their friendship began.

Gigi was part of Taylor's well-known 'girl squad' and even appeared in the Bad Blood music video, alongside the likes of Selena Gomez, Karlie Kloss and Cara Delevingne. The two women have had a close bond ever since and Taylor has described her as an innately kind and inclusive person in an interview with Teen Vogue.

Gigi has publicly shared warm sentiments back and said that Taylor is an 'incredible friend, brilliant mind and has a huge heart', Seen together at the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party in 2014 (pictured





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Taylor Swift Travis Kelce July 4Th Wedding Celebrity Guests Lena Dunham Jack Antonoff Lorde Gracie Abrams Phoebe Bridgers Paul Mescal Gigi Hadid Bradley Cooper Suki Waterhouse Uncomfortable Relationships

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce spotted in New York City, enjoy romantic dinner at Chez MargauxPhotos obtained by a gossip site show Swift and Kelce having a romantic dinner at a popular restaurant in New York City. The two have been taking their love story to the Big Apple, with this being their latest outing.

Read more »

Taylor Swift pulls off another LBD for romantic date night with Travis Kelce as wedding nearsThe engaged couple were spotted holding hands as they arrived at Italian restaurant Sartiano’s at the Mercer Hotel in New York City’s SoHo neighborhood.

Read more »

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Navigate a Fashion Minimalist-Maximalist RelationshipStepping out for Italian food in New York City, Taylor Swift kept up her more pared back style beat, while menswear-head Travis Kelce stayed true to form.

Read more »

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Latest Date-Night Looks Are So ThemThey continue their pre-wedding tour in New York City

Read more »