Taylor Swift returned to the CMA Awards in Nashville on Nov. 18, wearing a yellow Oscar de la Renta spring 2027 gown with a practical detail.

on Wednesday was bright yellow and voluminous, with one detail anyone who wears dresses knows to appreciate: pockets. She made good use of them, posing with her hands tucked into the skirt’s pockets as she walked the red carpet.

‘s spring 2027 collection, presented in Munich in September. Joseph Cassell styled the look, which featured a fitted, strapless bodice cut straight across the chest. Below the waist, huge folds of yellow fabric puffed out around her hips, with an opening at the front showing off metallic gold Jimmy Choo platform sandals. The skirt continued into a train behind her.

Also read How to Watch the CMA Awards (And Taylor Swift’s Performance) Live Online

Swift’s custom Lorraine Schwartz earrings mixed canary yellow and white diamonds with blue-green Paraíba tourmalines. Her blond hair was pinned into a loose updo, with bangs and face-framing strands left out. She finished with sharply winged eyeliner, rosy cheeks and a coral lip.came in November 2016, when she surprised the audience to present Garth Brooks with Entertainer of the Year.

Rather than walking the red carpet, she took the stage in a sheer black Julien Macdonald halter gown with graphic beading, a midriff cutout and a high slit.gown covered in floral embroidery, with a full skirt and deep V-shaped back. The year before, she picked a nude Jenny Packham gown with red floral embellishments, while her 2011 look was a pale gray J. Mendel gown with a strapless bodice and layers of tulle.

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The 2013 ceremony was also Swift’s last time performing at the CMAs, when she sang “Red” with Vince Gill and Alison Krauss and received the Pinnacle Award. Her return to the stage Wednesday comes 13 years later, a fitting coincidence for a singer whose lucky number is 13. The performance also happened to be announced on Friday, Nov. 13.

Swift is nominated this year for Single of the Year for “I Knew It, I Knew You” from the The 60th annual CMA Awards are taking place Wednesday at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena, with Lainey Wilson hosting for a third consecutive year.leads with nine nominations, followed by Miranda Lambert with seven. Performers include Kacey Musgraves, Chris Stapleton and Megan Moroney. The ceremony airs live on ABC and Disney+, with next-day streaming on Hulu.

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