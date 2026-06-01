Taylor Swift's Original Song 'I Knew It, I Knew You' to Feature in 'Toy Story 5'

Taylor Swift has written and produced an original song, 'I Knew It, I Knew You', for the upcoming 'Toy Story 5' movie. The song will be released on June 5 and is praised by the film's director for its deep connection to the 'Toy Story' universe. The film's synopsis hints at a challenge for the toys when a new tablet device arrives with its own ideas about playtime.

After much anticipation, it's been revealed that Taylor Swift will indeed contribute to the upcoming ' Toy Story 5 ' movie. The pop star has created an original song titled ' I Knew It , I Knew You ' for the film, which will be released on June 5.

The song, written and produced by Swift and Jack Antonoff, will be available on all major music streaming and purchase platforms. Director Andrew Stanton praised Swift's connection to the character of Jessie, stating that the song felt like it had always belonged in the 'Toy Story' universe. The synopsis for 'Toy Story 5' teases a challenge for the toys when a new tablet device, Lilypad, arrives with its own ideas about playtime.

The film is set to release with the original voice cast, including Tom Hanks, Tim Allen, and Joan Cusack





comingsoonnet / 🏆 578. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Taylor Swift Toy Story 5 Original Song I Knew It I Knew You Disney And Pixar Movie Release

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Taylor Swift Fans Speculate Over Mysterious TS Billboard for Toy Story 5Fans are speculating over a mysterious TS billboard for Toy Story 5, which some believe could be a nod to Taylor Swift's lucky number. The billboard features the initials TS and 13 clouds, which some fans believe could be a reference to Swift's famously lucky number. The upcoming installment of Toy Story reunites several longtime franchise favorites, including Tom Hanks as Woody, Tim Allen as Buzz Lightyear and Joan Cusack as Jessie. The animated movie follows the toys as they confront modern technology and compete for Bonnie's attention against a high-tech device named Lilypad.

Read more »

Taylor Swift Speculation Continues for Toy Story 5Fans are speculating that Taylor Swift might be involved in the upcoming film Toy Story 5. While neither Disney nor Swift has officially confirmed her involvement, fans have pointed to several clues in the film's promotional materials.

Read more »

Taylor Swift Announces Original Song for Toy Story 5Taylor Swift has revealed that she will be releasing an original song for the upcoming Disney and Pixar film Toy Story 5. The song, titled 'I Knew It, I Knew You', is set to be released on June 5th and can be pre-ordered exclusively on Swift's website.

Read more »

Taylor Swift Reveals Original Song for ‘Toy Story 5’: ‘I Knew It, I Knew You’At the conclusion of a countdown clock, Taylor Swift finally revealed at least some of what her long-speculated involvement in 'Toy Story 5' is.

Read more »