Taylor Swift's new song for Toy Story is a dream come true

Taylor Swift has released a new song for the Toy Story franchise, titled I Knew It I Knew You. The song will feature in the latest addition of the beloved animated franchise. Swift shared an adorable video of herself dressed as cowgirl Jessie from her childhood days, showcasing her love for the character.

Taylors Swifts new song for Toy Story is a dream come true for her. The track, titled I Knew It I Knew You , will feature in the latest addition of the beloved animated franchise.

Swift shared an adorable video of herself dressed as cowgirl Jessie from her childhood days, showcasing her love for the character. The song was written with her frequent collaborator and producer Jack Antonoff, who she describes as a pal. Swift expressed her gratitude to co-writer Andrew Stanton for imagining her for this role and to Randy Newman for his contribution to the film's soundtrack. She plans to continue her adventure with Toy Story, taking it to infinity and beyond.

The song is inspired by the rootin tootin Jessie and Swift says writing it felt like a musical departure and coming home at the same time. The track is a new challenge for her but also felt like second nature all at once. The song is a result of her adoration for the Toy Story characters that made her laugh and helped her learn lessons throughout her childhood





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Taylor Swift Toy Story I Knew It I Knew You Jack Antonoff Andrew Stanton Randy Newman

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