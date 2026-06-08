Taylor Swift's New Single Smashes Streaming Records, Tied to Toy Story 5

Taylor Swift's country-inspired single "I Knew It, I Knew You" has broken multiple streaming records across major platforms. The song, co-written with Jack Antonoff, accompanies Pixar's Toy Story 5 and focuses on the character Jessie. An exclusive music video release drove historic first-day streaming numbers on Spotify, Apple Music, and Amazon Music.

Taylor Swift 's latest single has shattered streaming records within hours of its release. The track, titled "I Knew It, I Knew You," debuted alongside an exclusive music video that attracted millions to streaming platforms overnight.

Co-written with longtime collaborator Jack Antonoff, the song marks Swift's return to her country roots. It serves as the centerpiece for the upcoming Pixar film, focusing on Jessie, the cowgirl doll voiced by Joan Cusack since Toy Story 2. Swift wrote the lyrics immediately after viewing an early screening of the movie. The music video weaves together footage from the Toy Story franchise with new scenes from Toy Story 5.

It opens with Jessie meeting Woody for the first time, with Bullseye waiting in the background. The narrative then follows her integration into the toy family alongside Buzz Lightyear. A flashback reveals her former owner placing her in a donation box, as a red car drives away into the distance. The streaming performance is extraordinary: on Spotify, the song became the most-streamed country track in a single day by a female artist in the platform's history.

Apple Music reported it as the biggest country single of 2026, also breaking the record for a soundtrack single based on first-day streams. Amazon Music noted that Swift's track achieved the largest global first-day streaming debut for any song on its service this year. The exclusive release strategy, with the video only available on Spotify and Apple Music, concentrated audience demand and propelled the numbers past previous benchmarks across all three major streaming services





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Taylor Swift I Knew It I Knew You Toy Story 5 Jessie Streaming Records Spotify Apple Music Amazon Music Jack Antonoff Pixar

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