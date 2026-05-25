Taylor Swift's July 4th Wedding May Get Awkward Due to Celebrity Guest List

Taylor Swift's July 4th wedding to Travis Kelce may be the showbiz event of the summer, but it could also be a recipe for awkwardness due to the celebrity guest list.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce 's July 4th wedding is set to be the showbiz event of the summer due to the wide circle of celebrity pals she has amassed over the years.

But the trouble with having so many famous faces gather in one place, is that it could be set to get a little awkward, due to their crossovers with each other. Fans of the pop star, 36, are already musing over who will make the incredibly exclusive guest list, with pals such as Jack Antonoff, Sophie Turner and Gigi Hadid likely to attend the hotly-anticipated nuptials.

However due to Taylor's widespread network of famous friends, it is likely that some of her closest confidants will also have their exes at the celebration. It is expected that Lena Dunham and her ex Jack Antonoff are likely attendees, while Gigi Hadid, Bradley Cooper and Suki Waterhouse could also be on the invite list. Here we take a look at some of the uncomfortable clashes that may arise at their nuptials if these expected guests attend the hotly-anticipated ceremony.

Lena Dunham, Jack Antonoff and LordeLast week, Jack's ex Lena Dunham shared the bombshell that she cheated on him during a time he was developing a closeness to pop star Lorde, when they were together.

It is possible that Lena will be invited to the big day as she is considered a friend of Taylor's and even asked her to be a bridesmaid when she married Luis Felber in 2021. In her newly-released memoir, Famesick, Lena explained that during their relationship she ended up reconnecting with a childhood friend and ex named Nick.

She admitted she should have been paying closer attention to Jack, who had been spending extended time in the studio with a teen pop star. For years, rumours had been swirling that Jack was involved romantically with Lorde, but the two have always denied they have had a romantic relationship. Jack, who is now married to Margaret Qualley, is considered to be one of Taylor's close friends and works collaboratively on a lot of her music.

It is also possible that Lorde will be at the wedding as she has been friends with Taylor since 2014 and was considered to be in her widely-discussed squad. Taylor has consistently supported Lorde's career, including publicly celebrating her work. Lorde shared a screenshot of an old, supportive text message from Taylor. It could make for a very awkward wedding breakfast if those three end up on the same table.

Last week, Jack's ex Lena Dunham shared the bombshell that she cheated on him during a time he was developing a closeness to pop star Lorde, when they were together. She admitted she should have been paying closer attention to Jack, who had been spending extended time in the studio with a teen pop star.

Gracie Abrams, Phoebe Bridgers and Paul MescalOther uncomfortable invitees include Gracie Abrams and Phoebe Bridgers, who have both previously opened for Taylor as her support acts on tour. Phoebe was of the main opening acts on the 2023 U.S. leg of her Eras Tour, while Gracie also supported her on the same tour for around 30 dates. As well as both performing for and with Taylor, they have also both dated actor Paul Mescal.

Phoebe was linked to the actor between 2020 and 2022. Prior to their break-up the former couple were even rumoured to be engaged.

However, he is now in a happy relationship with Gracie, who he has been dating since 2024, with speculation beginning the year before. If Gracie is invited to the wedding, Paul may well attend as her plus one, after the couple began making public appearances together this year. In which case, all three parties would be in attendance. Other uncomfortable invitees include Gracie Abrams and Phoebe Bridgers, who have both previously opened for Taylor as her support acts on tour.

Phoebe was linked to the actor between 2020 and 2022. Gigi Hadid, Bradley Cooper and Suki WaterhouseIt has been widely reported that Gigi Hadid will be one of Taylor's bridesmaids after they struck up a friendship more than 10 years ago. They were first publicly seen together at the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party in March 2014, which is generally considered when their friendship began.

Gigi was part of Taylor's well-known girl squad and even appeared in the Bad Blood music video, alongside the likes of Selena Gomez, Karlie Kloss and Cara Delevingne. The two women have had a close bond ever since and Taylor has described her as an innately kind and inclusive person in an interview with Teen Vogue. Gigi has publicly shared warm sentiments back and said that Taylor is an incredible friend, brilliant mind and has a huge heart





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Taylor Swift Travis Kelce July 4Th Wedding Celebrity Guest List Awkward Moments Lena Dunham Jack Antonoff Lorde Gracie Abrams Phoebe Bridgers Paul Mescal Gigi Hadid Bradley Cooper Suki Waterhouse

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