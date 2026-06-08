Taylor Swift's 'I Knew It, I Knew You' Tops the Charts

Taylor Swift's latest single, 'I Knew It, I Knew You', has taken the top spot this week, with new releases from Tinashe, Vybz Kartel, Niall Horan, Role Model, and Lizzo also making waves. Swift's song, a nostalgic pop-country track, is accompanied by an animated video featuring Toy Story characters.

Taylor Swift 's ' I Knew It , I Knew You ' topped the charts this week, accompanied by new releases from Tinashe , Vybz Kartel , Niall Horan , Role Model, and Lizzo .

By the end of Sunday, Swift maintained her lead with 35% of the vote. In an interview, Swift expressed her excitement about writing for the Toy Story characters she'd loved since childhood. The song, a collaboration with Jack Antonoff, harks back to Swift's pop-country era, with the narrator waiting for her muse. The accompanying animated video features Jessie, Woody, and Buzz from the Toy Story franchise.

Other notable releases include Tinashe's 'Too Easy' with 28% of the vote, and Vybz Kartel's latest single





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Taylor Swift I Knew It I Knew You Music Toy Story Tinashe Vybz Kartel Niall Horan Lizzo

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