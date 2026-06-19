Taylor Swift's 'I Knew It, I Knew You' Achieves Biggest Sales Week in U.K. for 2026

Taylor Swift's song 'I Knew It, I Knew You' has achieved the biggest sales week in the U.K. for 2026, surpassing 71,000 chart units. The song has enjoyed a second week at the summit, with 'Stupid Song' debuting at No. 2 and 'Rein Me In' by Sam Fender and Olivia Dean dropping two places to No. 4.

Taylor Swift 's song ' I Knew It , I Knew You ' has achieved the biggest sales week in the U.K. for 2026, surpassing 71,000 chart units. This accomplishment comes after the release of limited-edition CD and vinyl editions of the song.

The Official Charts Company reports that 'I Knew It, I Knew You' is the biggest week in pure sales since November 2023, when the Beatles released their final song 'Now and Then'. The song has enjoyed a second week at the summit, with 'Stupid Song' debuting at No. 2, 'The Cure' and 'Drop Dead' placing at No. 3 and No. 5 respectively.

Meanwhile, 'Rein Me In' by Sam Fender and Olivia Dean has dropped two places to No. 4, having previously held the top spot for 13 weeks this year. As the FIFA World Cup begins, Shakira and Burna Boy's 'Dai Dai' has broken into the top 40 for the first time, reaching No. 28, and Shakira's 2010 track 'Waka Waka (This Time for Africa)' has also seen a boost, reaching No. 35.

The song 'I Knew It, I Knew You' has been a significant success for Taylor Swift, and its achievement of the biggest sales week in the U.K. for 2026 is a testament to its popularity





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Taylor Swift I Knew It I Knew You U.K. Chart Biggest Sales Week FIFA World Cup

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