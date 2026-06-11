Taylor Swift's 'I Knew It' Draws 41.8 Million Radio Airplay Audience, Sparks Nostalgia and Country Radio Embrace

Taylor Swift's 'I Knew It' has been a hit on all-format radio, with 17.4 million streams on Country Airplay chart. Country radio stations and listeners have welcomed her back with open arms, while some listeners were initially mixed on her pop-country crossover.

drew 41.8 million in all-format radio airplay audience June 5-10, with 17.4 million from reporters to’s Country Airplay chart, per Luminate building data. Highlights of the June 20-dated chart will post Friday, June 12, on Billboard.com. and country stations — and listeners have welcomed her and the tender song about enduring friendship back with open arms.

MCA has actively pushed the song to country radio. I think Taylor is arguably the biggest music star in the world. It’s a part of one of the biggest films of the summer. It fits sonically and in style to what else is on country radio.

All three of those things make it the easiest programming decision of the year. If Taylor is creating music that fits alongside the other biggest hit makers in country, we’re crazy to not go along for the ride. She moves the needle with every project. PD/morning show host at WQMX in Akron, Ohio, says of the song’s popularity: I think it is all about nostalgia: Toy Story since the first movie came out in 1995 when she was five.

That was a full circle moment for her. I mean at the premiere she carried her VHS copy of the movie and had the cast sign it! Come on! Audacy vp/country format captain of programming, also salutes the authenticity of the song.

Taylor has always been driven by great songs. When she wrote this song specifically for the movie and inspired by Jessie from Swift posted a video of her five-year-old self dancing around dressed as Jessie, the cowgirl rag doll from the film, when she announced the single on Instagram on June 5, noting, Writing this song felt like a musical departure and coming home at the same time.

Creating something for Jessie was a new challenge and also felt like second nature all at once. And being a @toystory kid from the age of 5 til now… is an adventure I plan to be on, to infinity and beyond. It is, of course, also a full-circle moment for country radio and fans.

Swift got her start at 16 as a country artist, evolving into the biggest star in the format before moving into pop music in 2014 with her fifth studio album. Before her departure, she landed 18 Top 10 songs on the Country Airplay chart, ending with Red.

Though she had not reached the Top 10 on Country Airplay for more than a dozen years, Swift has appeared on the chart several times since, most recently with I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version) (From the Vault), with a number of stations continued to play Swift on a song-by-song basis since 2014. We also added and played Betty, No Body, No Crime, and I Bet You Think About Me.

If Taylor has music that we think fits our station, we’re absolutely going to play it. I wondered what some of my biggest Swiftie friends would think of it because this song was created differently—independently for a movie instead of part of a bigger conceptual album—but they all love it. I’m a Swiftie and I love it too! It took my listeners a little more time to come around.

Before they heard the song, it was mixed. Taylor in country divides our listeners just by the fact that she went pop. It is silly. As we kept playing it, the responses got better, so only time will tell





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Taylor Swift I Knew It Country Airplay Chart Luminate Building Data MCA Country Radio Nostalgia Toy Story Jessie From Swift Country Artist Pop Music Country Airplay Chart Red I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’S Version) (F

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