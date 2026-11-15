Taylor Swift’s husband Travis Kelce injures ankle against Falcons, returns to game

Travis Kelce limped off with a left ankle injury after a 23-yard catch from Patrick Mahomes as the Chiefs listed him questionable against the Falcons.

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Also read Chiefs Stats and Milestones for Week 10 vs. Falcons: History Awaits Mahomes, Kelce

, returned to the sideline with his helmet on after injuring his left ankle on the opening drive of Sunday’s game against the Atlanta Falcons. Kelce went to the locker room with team trainers, and the Chiefs listed him as questionable to return. A photo posted to X later showed him back on the Chiefs’ sideline with his helmet on. He returned to the game in the first half but was visibly limping.

Kansas City Chiefs TE Travis Kelce suffered an injury during the first quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.hit Kelce for a 23-yard gain in the first quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Falcons safety DeMarcco Hellams brought Kelce down from behind, and Kelce reached for his left ankle after the tackle. He limped to the sideline, where trainers retaped the ankle before accompanying him to the locker room for further evaluation.with an ankle injury.

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He was a full participant in practice and entered Sunday’s game without an injury designation. The team’s pregame report did not specify which ankle was injured. Atlanta Falcons safety DeMarcco Hellams tackles Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce during the first quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The catch brought Kelce to 505 receiving yards, his 13th consecutive season with at least 500.

He entered Sunday with 33 catches and two touchdowns through eight games. Kelce played at least 15 games in every regular season from 2014 through 2025. He played all 17 games last season and led the Chiefs with 76 catches, 851 receiving yards and five touchdown receptions. That was his 12th straight season with at least 800 receiving yards, tying Jerry Rice for the longest such streak in NFL history.

Taylor Swift celebrates with Travis Kelce after the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Buffalo Bills 32-29 in the AFC Championship Game on Jan. 26, 2025. A four-time first-team All-Pro, Kelce topped 1,000 receiving yards in seven straight seasons from 2016 through 2022. He set a career high with 1,416 receiving yards in 2020, when he caught 105 passes and scored 11 touchdowns in 15 games.

He and Mahomes have helped Kansas City win three Super Bowls, following the 2019, 2022 and 2023 seasons.