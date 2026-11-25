“All I said were positive things,” Luyben insisted.

Sharon Luyben, who taught Swift, 36, in seventh and eighth grades at Wyomissing Area Junior-Senior High School in Pennsylvania, insisted that she had nothing but positive things to say about her former student.

Taylor Swift’s former music teacher claimed her comments in Vanity Fair’s hit piece on the singer were taken out of context. The longtime teacher, who also knew Swift’s parents through their church and the local community, said they were “very nice and active in our community. ”“That wasn’t true. We had assigned seating in junior high,” Luyben told the magazine.

Also read Is Vanity Fair’s Hit Piece on Taylor Swift Really Journalism?

Luyben, who taught at Wyomissing Area Junior-Senior High School for 34 years, isn’t the only person from Swift’s childhood speaking out after the profile sparked a wave of online backlash. , noting that she had “the brown one, the black one, the blue one,” while her own family couldn’t afford a pair at the time.

“I shared a straightforward childhood memory with a reporter about school and what was affordable for different families at the time. It wasn’t intended as an attack on anyone,” Peppers told TMZ.

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“I’m focused on my own life, raising my twin daughters, working, and pursuing my own musical goals as A. Star. I wish Taylor Swift continued success,” she added. The Vanity Fair story drew attention for its scathing portrayal of the Grammy winner, challenging her carefully cultivated image of “friendship bracelets, homecoming queen, Miss Americana.

” The piece, based on interviews with more than 100 people from Swift’s life, most of whom remained anonymous, described the singer as a “combination of victim and victimizer” andMeanwhile, the fallout has reached the upper ranks of Condé Nast, Vanity Fair’s parent company.and that staffers have questioned why the magazine would publish such a damaging profile of one of the world’s biggest pop stars. The source also claimed Vogue’s new head of editorial content, Chloé Malle, was unhappy about the decision, believing there was “nothing there” to justify the story.

But a spokesperson for Vogue and Wintour denied claims of internal tension, telling Page Six: “There is no truth to any of it. ”Our community is about connecting people through open and thoughtful conversations. We want our readers to share their views and exchange ideas in a safe space. Insults, profanity, incoherent, obscene or inflammatory language and threats of any kindUser accounts will/might be blocked if we notice:So, how can you be a power user?

'Like' or 'Dislike' when you are filled with emotions! Thanks for reading our community guidelines. Don't forget, freedom of speech is not the freedom of reach! Taylor Swift’s former music teacher claimed her comments in Vanity Fair’s hit piece on the singer were taken out of context. / SplashNews.com