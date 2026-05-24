Taylor Swift's Fiancé Travis Kelce Makes a Spectacle of Himself During NBA Game

Travis Kelce, the fiancé of pop sensation Taylor Swift, made a spectacle of himself during Game 3 of the NBA's Eastern Conference Finals on Saturday night, chugging a can of Garage Beer on the jumbotron in an apparent stunt to boost the crowd's energy.

Taylor Swift 's fiancé Travis Kelce made a spectacle of himself during Game 3 of the NBA 's Eastern Conference Finals on Saturday night, chugging a can of Garage Beer on the jumbotron in an apparent stunt to boost the crowd's energy.

The Cleveland Cavaliers, who are slumping to defeat, were playing against the New York Knicks. The NFL star's antics were met with wild cheers from the Cleveland fans, but his fiancée Taylor Swift seemed less than impressed, shielding her eyes and squirming in her seat. The tight end, a three-time Super Bowl winner, also appeared to take a snooze late in the fourth quarter, leaning his head on Swift's shoulder as she looked over him bemused.

The Cavaliers ultimately fell 121-108, with the Knicks now one win away from the NBA Finals. Earlier in the night, Swift and Kelce were shown courtside for the first time, with Swift slipping her beau a piece of gum. Kelce was seen wearing a light-washed Louis Vuitton denim shirt with matching jeans, a Cavaliers snapback and maroon-white-and-gold Nike basketball shoes.

Swift sported a more casual look with a black jacket over a black top - paired with jeans and strappy heels. The couple's appearance courtside comes days after it was revealed that Swift would not be appearing at this year's American Music Awards, despite being the most nominated artist of the evening.

The couple's trip to the Midwest comes a few hours after they were on a date night in NYC, and it also comes weeks before the couple is set to tie the knot in a high-profile wedding ceremony. The lovebirds, seen on May 15, have been spending a lot of time in New York City this spring. Kelce is a native of nearby Cleveland Heights and grew up rooting for Cleveland sports teams.

In addition to his love for the Cavaliers, he's previously thrown out the first pitch at a Guardians baseball game. He was particularly animated throughout the evening, getting up out of his seat and turning around to pump up the crowd. The NFL star waved his arms upward in an attempt to increase the energy in the building, in a video taken by reporter Leah Doherty.

However, whether it was the beer or the Cavaliers' defeat, the night's courtside activities ultimately proved to be too much for the tight end





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Taylor Swift Travis Kelce NBA Eastern Conference Finals Garage Beer Cleveland Cavaliers New York Knicks

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