Taylor Swift’s Ex Moves On With ‘Love Story’ Star

The actor was in a highly public relationship with pop icon Taylor Swift for nearly seven years before their breakup in 2023.

The actor was in a highly public relationship with pop icon Taylor Swift for nearly seven years before their breakup in 2023. The ESPN radio host had come under fire the previous week after questioning the pop star’s support for the Knicks.

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn at the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 5, 2020.show the pair wandering through Brooklyn, joined at the hip. In one image, Pidgeon has her arm around Alwyn’s neck, and in another, they’re kissing while getting drinks at a restaurant.

Pidgeon, 29, wore a white tank top and jeans, looking very much like Carolyn Bessette Kennedy, whom she plays in Ryan Murphy’sTV series, while Alwyn, 35, matched her casual style in a black T-shirt and jeans. While Pidgeon has long kept her dating life private, Alwyn was in a highly public relationship with pop icon Taylor Swift, who wrote the song “Love Story,” for nearly seven years before their breakup in 2023.

Alwyn was the subject of some of Swift’s biggest hits: their relationship inspired songs across six of the 12 albums Swift has released in her storied career, includingBill Ritter experienced symptoms of Alzheimer’s about two years before his diagnosis. The longtime ABC anchor, who announced his retirement during Friday’s broadcast, recalled “forgetting people’s names and places. ” “My life has taken a turn,” the anchor, 76, announced in his emotional statement.

“After a series of tests, my doctors have told me I have Alzheimer’s… the treatments I’m getting are keeping it at bay. ” The father of three, who suffered the loss of his own father to Alzheimer’s in 1998, shared that he got “a decent night’s sleep… for the first time in 25 years” after stepping down from his role as a news anchor for the 11 p.m. broadcast, but his symptoms persisted.

The anchor has held this position since 1999, alongside the 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. newscasts, which he joined in the following years. His ongoing symptoms led him to get tested for Alzheimer’s, a disease that affects memory and cognitive function, currently without a cure. Upon becoming a grandfather, Ritter decided at 75 to limit his role with the network.

“Spending more time with my family has become even more important,” Ritter said.selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission. If you rely on coffee for its focus-boosting powers but could do without the jitters, stomach flips, and inevitable mid-afternoon crash, it might be time to rethink what’s actually in your cup. Enter the new wave of functional blends that promise steady energy without the rollercoaster.

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Former NBA center Dwight Howard made explosive claims against his estranged wife in new court documents seeking a restraining order. The former Orlando Magic star, 40, claimed in court papers obtained by TMZ that his rapper ex-wife, Amber, who goes by the stage name Amy Luciani, “had a history of lying and manipulating.

” Howard, who spent 18 years in the NBA and haswith five different women, claims that Luciani, 36, knew she could not have children, but allowed him to marry her believing otherwise. She has denied his claims. The couple’s relationship ended nearly as quickly as it started; After a one-monthin December 2024, they were married and together for six months before both parties filed for divorce.

They later called the divorce off, only for Howard to file for divorce again in March. According to TMZ, Howard and Amy Luciani have a history of going back and forth at each other, with Luciani accusing Howard of cocaine usage that cost him work.

“Never done Coke in my life,” the basketball playeragainst Luciani in April, but dropped it days later in hopes of coming to a “more amicable resolution. ” Howard and Luciani did not immediately respond to request for comment.

“Total Eclipse of the Heart” singer Bonnie Tyler has woken up from a coma, her team revealed on Monday. “Bonnie is no longer in a coma, but remains seriously ill,” a representative for the 75-year-old said. “Although her condition is improving, the recovery process is slow. ” Tyler first reported severe abdominal pain in April while staying at her second home in Portugal.

She wasin the southern city of Faro after her health deteriorated, where doctors discovered her appendix had burst, prompting emergency surgery. In May, she wasfollowing further complications from the operation. According to reports by local media, she then went into cardiac arrest when doctors initially tried to bring her out of the coma. Her medical team believes she will make a full recovery, but for now, the ‘80s icon remains in serious condition.

The singer’s management thanked supporters for standing by her over the last few months.

“We would like to thank everyone for the tremendous sympathy and support from around the world,” they wrote in a statement. When it comes to your wardrobe, nothing is as necessary as a go-to hoodie—an everyday essential you can easily throw on and never want to take off. If you’re looking for an unmatched level of coziness,raises the bar with its selection of ultra-soft hoodies that will leave you feeling like you’re floating on a cloud..

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With a built-in eye mask and eight pockets, this travel-ready essential is made for airports, road trips, or wherever else your wanderlust takes you. Of course, a brand named Comfrt would be doing a disservice to us all if they didn’t make blankets too. The brand’s flagship, so there’s no better time to find your new favorite—your fully-rested future self will thank you.stars Jasmine Goode and Melissa Carelli tied the knot on Saturday in a star-studded affair.

Goode wore a lace Valentini dress with partial sleeves while Carelli wore a silky white strapless gown.

“Seeing Melissa walking down the aisle to me ,” Goode told Us Weekly about their wedding. Carelli said the wedding was carefully planned.

“I always envisioned a wedding that felt warm, intentional and personal,” she said. “We wanted our guests to feel like they were stepping into our love story and experiencing the journey that brought us here. ” The reality TV stars celebrated with fellow Bravo stars Brittany Cartwright, Kristen Doute, Luke Broderick, Tom Schwartz, Danny Booko, Zack Wickham, Benji Quach, Kiana Carroll, Jesse Lalley and Janet and Jason Caperna.

They married on the same day as the Knicks’ NBA Finals win, just miles away in New Jersey.

“When it’s your wedding day, but the Knicks finally ended a 53-year championship drought,” Goode wrote on Instagram after their nuptials. SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS - JUNE 13: Jalen Brunson #11 of the New York Knicks reacts during the fourth quarter against the San Antonio Spurs in Game Five of the 2026 NBA Finals at Frost Bank Center on June 13, 2026 in San Antonio, Texas.

NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Jalen Brunson took time out of his historic NBA Finals win against the San Antonio Spurs to defend sports analyst Monica McNutt against rabid Swifties.

During a post-game interview on Saturday, the MVP took the microphone from McNutt’s hand and addressed the singer’s fans directly,, “I just want to say something to the Swifties. She’s a really good one. Cut her some slack. It’s all good, I promise.

” McNutt thanked Brunson before continuing the interview. The ESPN radio host hadthe previous week after questioning the pop star’s support for the Knicks.

“Is that Taylor Swift down there? She’s not a Knicks fan. Get out of here, girl,” McNutt remarked last Wednesday night during Game 4 while the singer was courtside. She apologized the next day after Swifties quickly pointed out the pop star’s longtime support for the New York team.

“I did not know of her Knicks loyalty, but shout out T Swift, we can be united in orange and blue. It’s fine,” McNutt said the morning after the jaw-dropping Game 4 win, where the Knicks came back from a 29-point deficit against the Spurs. Swedish band ABBA’s longtime manager Görel Hanser has died at 76.

“It is with deepest sorrow we announce the passing of Görel Hanser. We have lost our most loved friend and closest colleague,” the bandposted on their Instagram on Saturday, alongside a black-and-white image of Hanser.

“The loss is immeasurable. We ask that you respect our privacy in this time of grief. ” Band members Agnetha Fältskog, Björn Ulvaeus, Benny Andersson, and Frida Lyngstad signed the joint statement. They did not share a cause of death.

Hanser worked with the band as part of their record label before their big break in 1974, when they won the Eurovision Song Contest for Sweden. She later became their personal manager during the height of their popularity in the 1970s and 1980s. The band even wrote a song to celebrate her 30th birthday in 1970, titled “Sång Till Görel.

” Often called the “fifth member” of the band, she received a Swedish Grammy in 2018 for her role in catapulting ABBA to icon status. The band was one of the biggest of the 20th Century, selling 400 million records, and contributing music to the box-office hit film and musical,SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - OCTOBER 06: Rosie O'Donnell arrives in Australia ahead of her"Common Knowledge" show at the Sydney Opera House on October 06, 2025 in Sydney, Australia.

.

“I will walk beside you, help and guide you,” the poem, posted on Instagram and Substack, reads. In the two-part reflection titled “before and after,” O’Donnell spoke about her relationship with her daughter, Chelsea O’Donnell, 28, who was sentenced to six years’ probation in March after pleading guilty to three. O’Donnell spoke about feeling overwhelmed about her daughter being “in lockdown. ” “I feel like I’m in a movie... someone else’s kid... someone else’s life.

” The mother and daughter have had a rocky relationship over the years, with O’Donnell saying she knew she had to visit the 28-year-old when she reached out.

“She asked me to... a first for her at 28 years old,” O’Donnell said. “We have gotten closer thru these tense times, and I’m grateful for that,” O’Donnell wrote. “That she’s alive. Looking forward to her release.

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Right now is a great time to get yours withstar Anne Schedeen has died at the age of 77, her family and agent have confirmed. She played Kate Tanner from 1986 to 1990 in the NBC hit, the mom of a family that takes in a strange creature from out of this world.

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that we share Annie has passed peacefully,” her family wrote in a. “She leaves behind an extraordinary legacy of creative energy, whip-smart humor, delight in her family, adoration for little dogs, burning hatred for Trump, passion for second-hand thrifting, and love for a good story. We are bereft without her. We loved her so so much, as did all who met her.

” The statement honoring the Portland, Oregon-born actor continued, “She was a force. And it is unimaginable to think about life without her in it. But as she said, ‘I’m always with you. ’ And she’s right.

The memories, artwork, belly laughter, handmade jewelry, oil paintings, sculptures, costumes, and all-around joie de vivre live on. Raise a margarita in her honor. ”An Australian video official appeared to flash a hand signal associated with white supremacists during Sunday’s broadcast of Germany’s 7-1 rout of Curaçao. Shaun Evans, 38, was serving as a support video assistant referee when cameras cut to the review booth before kickoff, briefly showing him forming an inverted “OK” gesture.

Once a sign of approval, it has been co-opted by the far right—three raised fingers read as a W, and the loop as a P, for white power. Christchurch mosque gunman Brenton Tarrant made the same sign at his 2019 court hearing. Evans, a former bricklayer, worked as a VAR at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. The anti-racism Fare network demanded his removal, insisting the official “should have no further role to play in this World Cup.

” FIFA acknowledged the matter but declined to comment. The Anti-Defamation League characterizes the gesture as a hate symbol but warns “caution” should be exercised in interpreting it because it’s also occasionally used as a harmless playground prank—with the gesture made toward the ground before punching a second person in the arm if they happen to look down.





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