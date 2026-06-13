Taylor Swift's Ex Joe Alwyn Spotted on Date with Sarah Pidgeon in New York City

Taylor Swift's ex-boyfriend Joe Alwyn was reportedly spotted on a date with Sarah Pidgeon in New York City, sparking romance rumors. The two were seen out in Fort Greene, Brooklyn. The sighting comes from gossip blog DeuxMoi, which also noted caution, referencing Pidgeon's previous meeting with Jake Gyllenhaal before they were confirmed to be working on a project. Alwyn and Swift dated for over six years before breaking up in April 2023. Swift has since moved on with Travis Kelce, with the couple reportedly planning a wedding at Madison Square Garden over the Independence Day weekend.

There may be a hot new couple in Tinseltown. Taylor Swift 's ex-boyfriend Joe Alwyn was reportedly spotted on a date with Sarah Pidgeon this week in New York City , sparking romance rumors.

The 35-year-old Hamnet actor and 29-year-old Love Story actress enjoyed a night out in the Fort Greene, Brooklyn neighborhood, per a tip shared by gossip blog DeuxMoi. There were no further details given, but DeuxMoi gave an err of caution, noting, 'When Sarah was spotted with Jake Gyllenhaal it was later learned they were about to film a project together.

' After Pidgeon and Gyllenhaal were seen together in Brisbane, Australia this past April, it was confirmed that they were working on the upcoming Amazon MGM dramedy Honeymoon with Harry. Swift, 36, and Alwyn reportedly met when they crossed paths at the 2016 Met Gala, and they were first pictured together in Nashville, Tennessee in 2017.

Taylor Swift's ex-boyfriend Joe Alwyn was reportedly spotted on a date with Sarah Pidgeon this week in New York City, sparking romance rumors; pictured in May The 35-year-old Hamnet actor and 29-year-old Love Story actress enjoyed a night out in the Fort Greene, Brooklyn neighborhood, per a tip shared by gossip blog DeuxMoi; pictured June 3 Pidgeon's breakout role was her striking portrayal of Carolyn Bessette Kennedy earlier this year in FX's Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette. She previously made her Broadway debut in 2024's Stereophonic, which earned her a Tony Award nomination for Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a Play.

Read More Taylor Swift faces fan backlash after 'rude' exchange with music legend on red carpet Swift and Alwyn kept their more than six-year relationship under tight wraps until they broke up in April 2023. Following their split, Swift began dating Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce later that summer. For his part, Alwyn has not publicly dated anyone since being involved with the pop star.

In a June 2024 interview with The Sunday Times, he made rare comments about his romance with the songstress. He described their relationship as 'long, loving' and 'fully committed,' noting that the end of it was 'a hard thing to navigate.

' Swift is weeks away from tying the knot with Kelce, 36, as the pair have reportedly planned an Independence Day weekend wedding in the Big Apple. Swift and Alwyn dated for over six years, with the romance ending in April 2023; pictured in October 2019 Following her split from Alwyn, Swift began dating Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce; pictured in March An insider exclusively told the Daily Mail that the couple will marry at Madison Square Garden, as they have decided to 'embrace the spectacle' of a giant wedding.

The sprawling and storied venue is best known for concerts and professional sporting events, and can hold up to 22,000 people. However, it is unclear just how many people will be invited.

'Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married,' the lovebirds captioned a joint Instagram post announcing their engagement in September last year. Page Six reported in April that businessman Michael Rubin has moved his annual July 4 bash so it doesn't coincide with the couple's wedding. Rubin is said to have bumped his party to July 1.





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Joe Alwyn Sarah Pidgeon Taylor Swift Dating Rumors Deuxmoi Brooklyn New York City Travis Kelce

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