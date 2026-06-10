Taylor Swift's Emotional Toy Story VHS Autograph Moment and Record-Breaking New Song Highlight Star-Studded Premiere

At the Toy Story 5 premiere, Taylor Swift had her childhood VHS tape signed by Tom Hanks and Tim Allen, wearing a statement Erdem dress and performing her new record-shattering song. Parallel reports detail her multi-million dollar wedding venue booking at Madison Square Garden.

Taylor Swift expressed heartfelt excitement at the Toy Story 5 premiere, where she had her childhood 1995 VHS tape of the original film signed by Tom Hanks and Tim Allen , the iconic voices of Woody and Buzz Lightyear.

The moment, captured on the red carpet at the Dolby Theatre, showed the 36-year-old pop superstar beaming as the actors, aged 69 and 72 respectively, added their autographs. Tim Allen notably penned Buzz's famous catchphrase, "To infinity and beyond," alongside his signature, while the details of Tom Hanks' message remain unknown. The vintage tape, a personal relic from Swift's youth, became a centerpiece of her emotional connection to the beloved franchise.

Beyond the memorable autograph session, Swift fully embraced the event's celebratory spirit. She posed for photographs with a star-studded roster that included Joan Cusack, the voice of Jessie; comedian Conan O'Brien; Disney executives Dana Walden and Alan Bergman; and Disney CEO Josh D'Amaro. Swift's fashion choice commanded attention; she wore a striking, embellished off-the-shoulder dress by Erdem, crafted from denim with a corseted bodice, a raw hem, and eclectic patches.

She accessorized with open-toe gold heels, her signature red lipstick, and a diamond horseshoe necklace-a subtle nod to the cowgirl character Jessie. Her hair was styled in a sophisticated half-up look, allowing her thick bangs to frame her face. The premiere also served as a platform for Swift's significant musical contribution to the film.

She has crafted an entirely new original track for the sequel titled "I Knew It, I Knew You," a song described by Disney as a return to her country roots and inspired by Jessie's storyline. The track, developed with long-time collaborator Jack Antonoff, has already shattered streaming records. Following a screening of the movie, Swift took the stage for an exclusive performance.

In her remarks, she praised Joan Cusack's portrayal of Jessie, stating, "It was an honor to write for her.

" She also paid tribute to Randy Newman, the legendary composer of the Toy Story musical universe, calling him "the king of making us feel the absolute most. " Swift then joined Newman for a duet of the classic "You've Got a Friend in Me" and delivered a poignant piano rendition of her new song. Separately, the news cycle also covered the extensive preparations for Swift's upcoming wedding to Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

Reports indicate the power couple has reserved Madison Square Garden for a lavish multi-day celebration over the Fourth of July weekend. The venue, owned by the publicly traded Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp., commands a fee of approximately $1 million per night, and the pair reportedly paid full price without any discounts. The booking includes at least three days: one for setup, the wedding day itself on July 3, and a day for breakdown.

The arena's lack of windows and underground parking are said to offer maximum privacy for the A-list guest list and the extravagant production that is being meticulously assembled during the venue's scheduled dark days





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Taylor Swift Toy Story 5 Tom Hanks Tim Allen VHS Autograph Red Carpet New Song Randy Newman Wedding Travis Kelce Madison Square Garden

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