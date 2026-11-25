Ex-Vegas performer Maren Flagg sued Swift in March, alleging that the Grammy winner’s album title infringes upon her “Confessions of a Showgirl” trademark.

The pop star’s attorneys submitted both video footage and a certified transcript of her heartfelt acceptance speech in court documents filed Nov. 18 and obtained by Page Six as they fight to have Maren Flagg’s trademark infringement lawsuit dismissed.

Taylor Swift had her Dolly Parton tribute dragged into her trademark legal battle with a former Las Vegas showgirl. Maren Flagg has accused Swift of infringing on her “Confessions of a Showgirl” trademark.

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Swift’s legal team maintains that the singer never mentioned the title of her 2025 album, “The Life of a Showgirl,” during the awards ceremony — despite affectionatelySwift, 36, was accepting the video of the year award for “The Fate of Ophelia,” the opening track off the album, when she honored Parton, who died on Aug. 25. Per the transcript, Swift told the audience on Sept. 27, “I want to thank and dedicate this award to one person without whom just this wouldn’t be happening.

And that person is the ultimate showgirl, Dolly Parton. ”Swift referred to the late country music star as “the ultimate showgirl” in her 2026 MTV Video Music Awards speech. The singer’s legal team argued that her tribute to Parton did not mention her album, “The Life of a Showgirl,” during the speech.

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“Our position is broader than simply that Ms. Swift ‘did not use the words “The Life of a Showgirl” at the September 27 ceremony’ ,” Swift’s attorney, Katherine Wright Morrone, wrote in an Oct. 5 email to Flagg’s lawyer that was included in the filings. Swift’s lawyers submitted the speech to counter Flagg’s argument that the singer’s appearance at the Los Angeles awards ceremony establishes sufficient professional ties to California for the lawsuit to proceed there.

The defense, therefore, claimed that the VMAs are irrelevant to the trademark dispute, noting that Swift never mentioned the album’s title onstage and that the ceremony took place months after the lawsuit was filed. Flagg, who professionally goes by the name Maren Wade, sued Swift in March, alleging that the Grammy winner’s album title infringes upon her trademark for “Confessions of a Showgirl.

” Swift’s attorneys have since argued that the California court lacks personal jurisdiction over the singer and her intellectual property management company, TAS Rights Management. Flagg’s legal team, however, has pointed to several of Swift’s professional endeavors in the Golden State — including her VMAs appearance and the filming ofSwift has called the proposed deposition “borderline harassing,” via her legal team.

The ex-Vegas performer is also seeking to depose Swift for up to three hours and obtain additional information about her business dealings in California. Swift’s legal team slammed the proposed deposition as “borderline harassing” and is asking the judge to pause all evidence-gathering efforts until the court decides whether to dismiss the lawsuit.

However, Flagg’s attorneys argued that questioning Swift about her business ties to California is a routine part of jurisdictional discovery. A hearing on the discovery and evidentiary motions is scheduled for Dec. 9, while a hearing on Swift’s motion to dismiss the lawsuit is set for Feb. 3. Our community is about connecting people through open and thoughtful conversations. We want our readers to share their views and exchange ideas in a safe space.

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'Like' or 'Dislike' when you are filled with emotions! Thanks for reading our community guidelines. Don't forget, freedom of speech is not the freedom of reach! Taylor Swift had her Dolly Parton tribute dragged into her trademark legal battle with a former Las Vegas showgirl.

Maren Flagg has accused Swift of infringing on her"Confessions of a Showgirl" trademark. Swift referred to the late country music star as"the ultimate showgirl" in her 2026 MTV Video Music Awards speech. The singer's legal team argued that her tribute to Parton did not mention her album,"The Life of a Showgirl," during the speech.

Swift has called the proposed deposition"borderline harassing," via her legal team.