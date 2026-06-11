Taylor Swift's Drama with Scooter Braun Comes to an End

The ongoing drama between Taylor Swift and Scooter Braun, who acquired Big Machine Records and Swift's back catalog in 2020, seems to have come to an end. Swift's music catalog was eventually sold to her by Shamrock Holdings in 2025, giving her full control over her music catalog.

The Grammy winner, Taylor Swift , was seen sitting alongside Alana and Este Haim at Madison Square Garden in New York City, cheering on the Knicks during their narrow victory over the San Antonio Spurs.

Swift was involved in a dispute with Scooter Braun, who acquired Big Machine Records and Swift's back catalog in 2020. However, the drama between the two seems to have come to an end. Swift's back-and-forth conflict with Big Machine Records and Braun has been ongoing since she moved to Republic Records in 2018. Swift's music catalog was eventually sold to her by Shamrock Holdings in 2025, giving her full control over her music catalog.

Scooter Braun, who acquired Big Machine Records and Swift's back catalog in 2020, stated that he had never had a substantial conversation with Swift in his life and that he had only spoken to her once for more than two minutes. The drama between Swift and Braun has been ongoing since Swift moved to Republic Records in 2018





usweekly / 🏆 390. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Taylor Swift Scooter Braun Big Machine Records Republic Records Music Catalog Drama

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Taylor Swift Is Coming Back to Country RadioTaylor Swift is experiencing a resurgence on country radio with her 'Toy Story 5' single 'I Knew It, I Knew You.'

Read more »

Scooter Braun risks run-in with nemesis Taylor Swift on Knicks date night with Sydney SweeneyThe businessman insisted last month that he did not “know” the pop star despite their years-long public feud.

Read more »

Taylor Swift and Scooter Braun's Feud Comes to a HeadThe long-standing feud between Taylor Swift and Scooter Braun came to a head in 2019 when Braun acquired Swift's master recordings from her former record label, Big Machine, for a reported $330 million. Swift publicly opposed the sale and later commenced re-recording some of her classic albums to retain a sense of creative ownership over the material. Nearly five years later, Swift excitedly announced that she'd regained the rights to her original recordings.

Read more »

Taylor Swift Navigates Public Fame and Reclaims Musical LegacyAn exploration of Taylor Swift's recent appearance at a Knicks game and the detailed history of her long struggle to regain ownership of her music masters from Scooter Braun.

Read more »