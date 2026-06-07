Taylor Swift's courtside chair from Cavs-Knicks playoff game is up for auction for thousands of dollars

The Cleveland Cavaliers are auctioning off the seat Taylor Swift sat in during Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals, with bidding already at $3,000.

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That means one lucky fan could soon own the very chair that once supported the global superstar while she joined her fiancéTravis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs reacts as singer Taylor Swift watches during the fourth quarter of Game Three between the New York Knicks and Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio, on May 23, 2026. , Swift's chair comes with authentication verifying that she actually occupied the seat during Game 3.

The bidding is scheduled to close on June 14. How embarrassing for Cleveland. Imagine getting steamrolled 4-0 in the Eastern Conference Finals, then spending your offseason selling the seats opposing fans sat in while they watched it happen. Actor Timothée Chalamet and actor Ben Stiller attend game two of the Eastern Conference first-round NBA playoffs at Madison Square Garden in New York City on April 20, 2026.

To be fair, somebody is almost certainly going to pay a ridiculous amount of money for Swift's chair. With a week left in the auction, the final number could get much, much higher. The Knicks, meanwhile, are still chasing a championship with a 2-0 lead in the NBA Finals. The Cavaliers are on vacation until the fall.

But as the old saying goes: If you can't beat 'em... authenticate the chair they sat in and sell it to the highest bidder.





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