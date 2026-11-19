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The pop star’s showing at this year’s Country Music Awards, including a performance of her debut album single “Our Song,” was littered with Easter eggs that seemed to hint at her next era.

Taylor Swift returned to the Country Music Awards last night for the first time in 13 years—and, considering 13 is her highly publicized lucky number, online fans are abuzz. Her performance, which was kept somewhat under wraps in the leadup to the awards show, was a medley of this summer’scountry-pop single “I Knew It, I Knew You” and her very first #1 hit on the Hot Country Songs chart, “Our Song,” released on her self-titled debut record in 2007. is one of only two albums within her discography without a remastering, and it was also left out of her Eras Tour rotation.

Also read How to Watch the CMA Awards (And Taylor Swift’s Performance) Live Online

And now she’s returning back to the CMAs—after 13 years! —to perform one of her earliest country tracks alongside her recent summer single? The internet’s Swiftie senses are tingling. Of course, Swift herself is in on the lore.

“LOOKS LIKE I HAVEN’T YEE’D MY LAST HAW THANK YOU CMA!!!! ” she wrote on her Instagram Stories after the show. If that wasn’t enough, the whole performance was absolutely littered with her trademark Easter eggs. Stay with me here.

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Swift began the performance singing “I Knew It, I Knew You” as she walked through a backstage hallway filled with various paraphernalia of Swift’s own country era: the outfits she wore to the CMAs in 2006, the dresses from the music videos for “Our Song” and “Teardrops on My Guitar” , and even actual humans, like genre legends Brad Paisley, Little Big Town, Sugarland, and Eric Church. And wouldn’t you know it?

Keith Urban joined her onstage to play guitar. She has a history with the country star, having supported him on tour in 2009 and collaborated with him on Tim McGraw’s 2013 country track “Highway Don’t Care”—and let us not forget that Swift’s first-ever lead single was quite literally named “Tim McGraw. ” Guess who sat next to Swift during the CMAs this year? McGraw himself.

This all might seem a bit silly to an outsider, but Easter eggs have long been Swift’s modus operandi. Long before news actually breaks, she tends to subtly announce her upcoming singles, albums, and eras through covert signs that only the most eagle-eyed of her zealous fanbase would pick up on. So maybe we’re crazy here, but just saying: it really does look like Swift has not yee’d her last haw.