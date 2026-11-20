The singer was pictured in a sunny sparkling minidress that foreshadowed her daffodil Oscar de la Renta moment.

In an Instagram post, a dancer shared a look at Taylor Swift rehearsing in a yellow Clio Peppiatt minidress before the CMA Awards 2026. In a new photo posted by a backup dancer after the telecast, the Grammy winner can be seen onstage in a yellow crystal-coveredThe daffodil color is associated with “Toy Story 5,” of course, and the star performed her hit single from the Pixar movie, “I Knew It, I Knew You” on stage at the musical awards show.

On the red carpet, she matched her sunshine vibe with 55-carat earrings that included massive yellow canary diamonds and gold metallic Jimmy Choo sandals. And the color appeared in Swift’s wardrobe in June, when she wore aSwift performed her single “I Knew It, I Knew You” on stage during the show, mashing it up with “Our Song. ”It was Swift’s first appearance at the CMAs in a decade and her first performance in 13 years.

Also read How to watch Taylor Swift perform at CMA Awards 2026 for free: Time, livestream

While she ultimatelyfor Single of the Year to Ella Langley, the “Cruel Summer” singer was, of course, the star of the show. Our community is about connecting people through open and thoughtful conversations. We want our readers to share their views and exchange ideas in a safe space. Insults, profanity, incoherent, obscene or inflammatory language and threats of any kindUser accounts will/might be blocked if we notice:So, how can you be a power user?

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'Like' or 'Dislike' when you are filled with emotions! Thanks for reading our community guidelines. Don't forget, freedom of speech is not the freedom of reach! In an Instagram post, a dancer shared a look at Taylor Swift rehearsing in a yellow Clio Peppiatt minidress before the CMA Awards 2026.