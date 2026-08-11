Taylor Swift Wears Tommy Hilfiger Sweater to Chiefs-Jets Game as Kelce Scores in 28-12 Lead

Taylor Swift attended the Chiefs-Jets game on Nov. 8, 2026, wearing a red-and-pink striped Tommy Hilfiger sweater tied to Travis Kelce's brand ambassador role, and celebrated his third-quarter touchdown as Kansas City built a 28-12 lead.

Taylor Swift attended the Kansas City Chiefs game against the New York Jets at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026, wearing a red-and-pink striped Tommy Hilfiger sweater that sold out minutes after she appeared on screen.

The sweater was available in a full range of sizes and on sale for $56 at kickoff time before flying out of stock. Swift, who married Kelce on July 3 at Madison Square Garden, watched from her usual suite as the Chiefs led 14-12 at the start of the third quarter. During that third quarter, Patrick Mahomes led a 10-play, 60-yard drive that ended with a flip pass to Travis Kelce for a 1-yard touchdown.

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Officials initially were unsure if Kelce made it into the end zone, but after pulling bodies off the pile they ruled him in, and the broadcast camera quickly showed his smiling wife in her suite. The score extended the Chiefs lead to 21-12. Swift celebrated the touchdown by hugging people in her suite, including her mom Andrea. The 14-time Grammy Award winner was also spotted with her dad Scott and Karlie Kloss.

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She wore a striped red shirt with a necklace featuring an 87 charm. The 36-year-old had missed the Chiefs previous two road games, including a 28-24 loss to the divisional rival Broncos last week and a 20-3 loss to the Super Bowl champion Seahawks in Week 7 on Oct. 25. On the following drive, the Chiefs answered with another touchdown, this time from Kenneth Walker III, taking a commanding 28-12 lead to end the third quarter.

Swift Sweater Nods To Tommy Hilfiger

The Chiefs looked on their way to bouncing back from two straight losses. Swift's sweater nodded to Travis Kelce's role as a Tommy Hilfiger ambassador. The tight end's first campaign for the brand, released in September, co-starred the couple's Samoyed, Wendy.

While arriving at the stadium earlier in the day, Kelce wore a Hilfiger look of his own, pairing a color-blocked Tommy Hilfiger x FRGMT regatta jacket and black pants with a New Era x Cleveland Guardians cap, Nike Air Jordans and a Rolex. Though Swift no longer arrives ahead of Chiefs home games as she once did, she remains a fixture in the stands, typically sporting the team's colors in support.

Swift was in attendance for the Week 9 clash and was seen watching from a box as the Chiefs played the Jets in Kansas City, Mo. She smiled and hugged her mom, Andrea, as she celebrated her husband Travis Kelce's touchdown during the third quarter on Sunday afternoon. The game marked another public appearance for Swift at a Chiefs home game since her marriage to Kelce earlier this year.

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The Chiefs entered the game looking to snap a two-game losing streak. Mahomes' 10-play, 60-yard drive in the third quarter set up Kelce's 1-yard score, which put Kansas City ahead 21-12 after the extra point. The touchdown came on a flip pass and required officials to determine whether Kelce crossed the goal line before the pile was cleared. Once he was ruled in, the broadcast immediately cut to Swift's suite.

Swift Outfit Highlights Couple Brand Ties

Swift's outfit choice highlighted the couple's ties to Tommy Hilfiger, with Kelce serving as a brand ambassador. His first campaign for the brand debuted in September and featured the couple's Samoyed, Wendy. At the stadium, Kelce arrived in a Tommy Hilfiger x FRGMT regatta jacket, black pants, a New Era x Cleveland Guardians cap, Nike Air Jordans and a Rolex. Swift's sweater, meanwhile, was a red-and-pink striped piece that quickly went viral and sold out online.

The Chiefs extended their lead to 28-12 by the end of the third quarter after Kenneth Walker III scored on the ensuing drive. Kansas City appeared poised to recover from losses to the Broncos and Seahawks in the previous two weeks. Swift, who last attended a Chiefs game in Week 6, returned to her suite alongside family and friends, including her parents and Karlie Kloss. Swift's necklace featuring an 87 charm paid tribute to Kelce's jersey number.

The couple married on July 3 at Madison Square Garden. The 14-time Grammy winner missed the Chiefs' road games against the Broncos and Seahawks but was back in Kansas City for the Week 9 matchup against the Jets. Her presence in the suite drew attention from broadcast cameras, especially after Kelce's touchdown gave the Chiefs a nine-point lead at the time.