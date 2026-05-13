Taylor Swift's Bridal White Look and Close Friend's Accompaniment

Taylor Swift, 36, wore bridal white and was joined by a close friend for a night out in NYC on Tuesday. She was seen stopping by Via Carota in the Big Apple alongside gal pal Ashley Avignone for the evening excursion.

Taylor Swift rocked bridal white as she was joined by a close friend for a night out in NYC on Tuesday ahead of her wedding to Travis Kelce .

The Grammy winner, who recently spent time with the NFL player in London, was seen stopping by Via Carota in the Big Apple alongside gal pal Ashley Avignone for the evening excursion. The Daily Mail recently confirmed that Swift and Kelce are set to tie the knot in NYC on July 3. While none of Swift's bridesmaids have been confirmed publicly, Avignone has been in Swift's inner circle for over a decade and is frequently spotted by the singer's side.

The Bad Blood songstress put on a leggy display wearing a white sweater dress with a pleated skirt. She additionally slipped into a pair of closed-toed black heels and carried a black purse over her shoulder. Taylor Swift, 36, rocked bridal white as she was joined by a close friend for a night out in NYC on Tuesday ahead of her wedding to Travis Kelce.

Her blonde locks were pulled back into a chic ponytail while her bangs fell onto her forehead. A light blush was added to her cheekbones while a peach-colored matte tint was worn on her lips. Avignone donned an all-black ensemble and was spotted strolling close behind Swift as they made their way to the entrance of the restaurant.

It has also been previously claimed that the singer has asked some of her celebrity pals to be her bridesmaids, including Selena Gomez and Gigi Hadid. Swift's A-list friends are reportedly planning surprises for her upcoming nuptials to the Kansas City Chiefs tight end. According to The U.S. Sun, some of her close celebrity pals are part of the bridal party and will show never-before-seen photos and videos of the pop star to wedding guests.

Swift's A-list friends are reportedly planning surprises for her upcoming nuptials to the Kansas City Chiefs tight end. Swift was later seen exiting the restaurant after spending time with her close pal. The star flashed a cheerful smile as she greeted awaiting fans outside of the eatery in NYC. The performer sent a glance over her shoulder before stepping into a parked vehicle outside of Via Carota.

The lovebirds, who were first romantically linked in 2023, have been keeping busy before saying 'I do' in July; seen in March in L.A





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Taylor Swift Bridal White Close Friend Via Carota Ashley Avignone NYC Travis Kelce Grammy Winner NFL Player London White Sweater Dress Pleated Skirt Closed-Toed Black Heels Black Purse Blonde Locks Chic Ponytail Bangs Light Blush Peach-Colored Matte Tint Lips Gal Pal A-List Friends Bridesmaids Selena Gomez Gigi Hadid The U.S. Sun Never-Before-Seen Photos And Videos Travis Kelce Kansas City Chiefs Tight End L.A Romance Surprises Wedding Day Building Lasting Memories Date Night Romeo & Juliet Sadie Sink Standing Ovation Poppy Delevingne Botree Hotel Marylebone Exiting The Restaurant Cheerful Smile Awaiting Fans Glance Over Her Shoulder Parked Vehicle

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